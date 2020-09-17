SOC Welcomes Over 50 New Partner Campuses

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Opportunity Center (SOC), the nation's leading service provider for experiential learning (EL) and High-Impact Practices (HIPs), adds over 50 new campuses this year to its growing roster of higher-ed institutions across the country—now serving over 200 campuses—including new partners: Ohio University, California State University-San Marcos, Florida A&M University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Old Dominion University, Azusa Pacific University, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), and Georgia College.

Offering customized technologies and services to scale quality experiential education and HIPs, SOC meets the needs of campuses where they are by centralizing experiential learning opportunities, embedding experiential education in the curriculum, better connecting underserved students with opportunities, and providing the data infrastructure to analyze disaggregated participation and learning outcomes data.

"We are excited to welcome this diverse set of new partners to our growing community" said Chris Freire, CEO and founder of SOC. "During these challenging times, higher-ed institutions are increasingly looking for both immediate and long-term solutions to engage purposefully with their students by helping them stay connected and make vital connections through EL & HIPs experiences, whether learning is on campus, hybrid, or fully online."

About SOC

SOC's mission is to provide quality experiential learning to every student so they are ready for a great life and career in the 21st century. SOC offers a suite of services and technologies to get every campus to 100% participation.

