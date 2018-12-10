SoCal Chill Challenge Brings NASCAR Rising Star to Riverside's Adams Motorsports Park

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second of three races in the SoCal Chill Challenge brought racers to Riverside from all over California, with more than 60 participants from the age of 5 all the way up to 65. One of the participants was Southern California's very own Hailie Deegan, the only woman to have won a race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, taking the checkered flag in the K&N Pro Series West race - the NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway in Idaho. She raced in the LO-206 Senior class and finished first in the main.

Adams Motorsports Park

It was great to see Hailie Deegan supporting grassroots racing, showing off her skills and supporting the next generation of racers. Go-karting has been the introduction to racing for most professional race car drivers. Buddy Rice, Indianapolis 500 winner, and Joey Hand, winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, are just a couple of drivers who got their start at Adams Motorsports Park. The sport is fun for all ages and brings families and communities together to cheer and race against one another. At Adams Motorsports Park, spectators are free, so it's easy to make it a family affair, with food and fun for all ages. To find out more or to participate in the final race, go to www.tri-ckarters.org today.

The SoCal Chill Challenge had an amazing turn out once again and Troy Adams, world-renowned driver development coach and CEO/president of Troy Adams Coaching, said, "It's amazing to see the racing community support karting. We feel privileged to be able to still host karting events like the SoCal Chill Challenge, and it was great partnering with an organization like TRI-C Karters."

The final SoCal Chill Challenge race will be on Jan. 19, 2019.

