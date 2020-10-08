SoCal Gets Another Taste Of LEMONNADE, With A Second Cannabis Retail Store From The Creator Of COOKIES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The creator of the iconic cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES is energizing the Southern California cannabis scene with the arrival of another sativa-focused dispensary LEMONNADE , set to open Saturday, October 10th in Arleta to serve the greater Los Angeles region.

As LEMONNADE retail locations open up along the West Coast—offering consumers an unrivaled range of uniquely energizing sativa strains—the Arleta opening expands SoCal access to LEMONNADE's full portfolio of world-class genetics developed by California's top cannabis breeders.

"With the success of our first LEMONNADE store in Sacramento, we have decided to expand and offer our menu and retail concept to Arleta," said Berner, the Bay Area rapper and one of the founders who has grown COOKIES into a global cannabis brand.

Featured flower strains for LEMONNADE's opening include Cake Mix, Medellin, Lemonchello 28 and Lions Mane. Along with the standout strain selections and limited-edition product runs that have made COOKIES a cult favorite, the Arleta LEMONNADE location also showcases an exclusive seasonal fashion line and products from COOKIES and its family brands Collins Ave, Grandiflora, Runtz and Run The Jewels.

With 1,500 square feet of retail space that promotes socially distanced shopping, the store's interior design harkens to the inviting orange and yellow gradients of a California sunset. Customers can also explore a must-see, experiential first ever Terpene Wall that elevates the plant compounds responsible for the citrus, pine, fruity, floral, herbal and peppery flavors present in sativa-dominant strains, which are known for sparking energy and inspiring creativity .

"LEMONNADE brings an unparalleled experience to the consumer, whether in the store or at the moment of ignition," said Casey Reinholtz, the COO of AmericannMade, a local retail and cultivation partner for COOKIES.

Situated conveniently by the 5 and 170 freeways, the Arleta LEMONNADE location is just minutes from the Burbank airport. The store, at 12800 Wentworth St., is open 7am to 10pm (hours subject to change).

About Lemonnade

Voted the #1 sativa menu, the team of industry legends behind Lemonnade are proud to deliver a menu of truly unique sativa-leaning, flavor-forward cannabis products—the result of meticulous genetics and expert breeding.

The sister brand to Cookies, Lemonnade is the highest form of the grower's art. A sativa focused family of strains and products created for those in search of an upbeat and euphoric experience. Offering over 15 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, greenhouse and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, extracts and vape carts, Lemonnade was founded in 2015 by Berner and Brett Wilson (aka Growing Passion).

About Cookies

Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to retail experience.

