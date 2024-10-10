SoCalGas CEO Scott Drury Receives 'Transformative Leader' Award

Media assets here

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) CEO Scott Drury was honored Wednesday with the Shift Diverse Business Solutions (Shift DBS) Transformative Leader Award at their annual Investor-owned Utility Supplier Summit. The event celebrates suppliers in the utility space, bringing together the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), prime suppliers, subcontractors, diverse businesses and some of California's utility leaders including San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), AT&T and SoCalGas.

"We are honored to present Scott Drury with the Shift DBS Transformative Leader Award for his exceptional leadership in sustainability, safety and supplier diversity," said Sherry Shafiei, CEO at Shift DBS. "His dedication to creating opportunities for suppliers of all sizes and backgrounds has helped reshape the way the industry approaches supplier diversity. Known for being a humble and people-centered leader, Scott has made a lasting impact on his organization and the broader community. His influence extends to suppliers, communities, and industries across the board. This is why Shift DBS is proud to recognize Scott, as his visionary leadership continues to inspire the entire industry."

Shift DBS partners with diverse and non-diverse suppliers to offer tailored development programs, strategic guidance and collaborative opportunities to work with major corporations.

In 2023, SoCalGas exceeded the CPUC's diverse spending goal* for the 31st consecutive year, purchasing 44% of all goods and services from diverse businesses. SoCalGas has spent almost $6 billion over the past seven years with diverse business enterprises owned by minority, women, disabled veteran, persons with disabilities and/or LGBT-owned businesses.

"Scott Drury's leadership at SoCalGas is transformative," said California State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena). "As a strong supporter of diversity, I commend his dedication to sustainability, safety, and supplier diversity, which strengthens our local economies and sets a high standard for the utility sector. Congratulations to Scott on receiving the Transformative Leader Award. His work continues to positively shape California's energy future."

Under Drury's leadership, SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy includes the goal of achieving 45% spending with diverse business enterprises by 2025. In addition, ASPIRE 2045 sets forth SoCalGas' goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the company's operations and delivery of energy by 2045, as well as establishes goals related to safety, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace, and investment in underserved communities.

"Supplier diversity can drive innovation, benefit local economies, strengthen the supply chain, and help accelerate California's clean energy transition," Drury said. "SoCalGas' achievements in supplier diversity and cleaner energy innovations are driven by our determination to deliver energy for our customers that is reliable, affordable and increasingly sustainable. As we pursue our mission to build the cleanest, safest, and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America, we are proud that our supplier network reflects California's diversity."

The DOE's Office of Energy Justice and Equity recognized SoCalGas's successful Supplier Diversity Program and selected SoCalGas to host its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Connect Summit in April at SoCalGas' Energy Resource Center in Downey, Calif. The summit connected MBEs with the DOE, more than 40 state and federal agencies and prime government contractors involved in the allocation of $400 billion in federal contract opportunities. Eight hundred representatives of diverse businesses from 33 states attended, more than 1,600 unique business matchmaking sessions took place and attendees engaged with financial institutions, private sector companies and nonprofits for learning and business opportunities.

This week, in Riverside, Calif., the CPUC held a Small and Diverse Business Expo and the 22nd annual GO 156 Supplier Diversity En Banc, a public forum to hear representatives from California's investor-owned utilities discuss supplier diversity programs and contracting opportunities. Drury participated in an energy panel discussion, "Driving Utility Performance Through Technology and Innovative Strategies," moderated by CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds.

To learn more about SoCalGas' supplier diversity programs, visit https://www.socalgas.com/doing-business-with-us/supplier-diversity.

*California Public Utilities Commission Supplier Diversity Program, see General Order 156

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America.

