LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:

Preferred Stock $0.375 per share Preferred Stock, Series A $0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on July 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2018.

About Southern California Gas Company

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company's service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-declares-preferred-dividends-300653102.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Related Links

http://socalgas.com

