SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:                        

SoCalGas:






Preferred Stock





$0.375 per share

Preferred Stock, Series A





$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on October 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2023.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment. 

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego. 

