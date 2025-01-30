SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

News provided by

Southern California Gas Company

Jan 30, 2025, 16:28 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:

Preferred Stock                                             

$0.375 per share

Preferred Stock, Series A                             

$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025.

About SoCalGas
SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

  

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and SoCalGas Unite to Expand Recovery Support of Eaton Fire-Affected Communities

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and SoCalGas Unite to Expand Recovery Support of Eaton Fire-Affected Communities

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles (LA Y), with the support of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), is expanding its commitment to providing...
SoCalGas, GKN Hydrogen and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Begin Innovative Solid State Hydrogen Storage Demonstration Project

SoCalGas, GKN Hydrogen and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Begin Innovative Solid State Hydrogen Storage Demonstration Project

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and GKN Hydrogen today announced the commissioning of a research demonstration project with the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics