SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:

Preferred Stock $0.375 per share Preferred Stock, Series A $0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company