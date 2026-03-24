SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

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Southern California Gas Company

Mar 24, 2026, 13:56 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:

Preferred Stock

$0.375 per share

Preferred Stock, Series A

$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2026.

About SoCalGas
SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

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