SoCalGas' Energy Efficiency Programs a Win-win for Customers and California's Emissions Reduction Goals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Energy Efficiency Day, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today reminded customers that taking a few simple steps to conserve energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change, and save money on utility bills. In the last five years alone, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs delivered more than 208 million therms in energy savings, enough natural gas usage for 127,000 households a year. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers over $229 million in utility bill costs. Last year, a study by Energy Futures Initiative determined that energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective and beneficial tools available to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach California's climate goals.

"National Energy Efficiency Day provides an opportunity to shine a light on simple steps we can all take to help improve the environment and save money," said Brian Prusnek, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. "As a leader in energy efficiency, we are committed to continuing to offer our customers programs that help make their SoCalGas bill more affordable and also promote energy efficiency."

SoCalGas offers rebates on hundreds of home appliances and products that help conserve energy and reduce costs. An energy efficient appliance can help save customers thousands of dollars in energy bills over its lifetime. For example:

A tankless water heater can save about $1,500

An efficient traditional water heater about $200

An energy efficient furnace will save a customer about $550

A smart thermostat, which can learn a customer's schedule and temperature preferences can save $125

Last month, SoCalGas announced that it was increasing rebates by 50% on energy efficient appliances and smart thermostats through the end of the year. Customers can apply for rebates quickly and easily from a computer or mobile device by visiting socalgas.com/rebates.

In addition to its energy efficiency rebate program, SoCalGas' Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) program provides eligible customers with home improvements, at no cost to the renter or homeowner, that help conserve energy, reduce natural gas use and enhance the safety, health, and comfort of the renter or homeowner. SoCalGas provides this service to approximately 100,000 customers each year. Over 1.5 million homes have received upgrades through the ESA program. To learn more, please visit socalgas.com/assistance.

While energy efficient appliances and home improvements can help save energy and money, they aren't the only way to do so. Customers can take these steps to reduce their natural gas use and keep energy costs affordable:

Lowering your thermostat three to five degrees can save up to 10 percent on heating costs.

Install proper caulking and weather-stripping; this can save roughly 10 to 15 percent on heating and cooling costs.

Wash clothes in cold water to save up to 10 percent on water heating costs.

Clean or replace your furnace filters according to manufacturer recommendations.

Have your air ducts tested for leaks. Leaky ducts can increase heating and cooling costs by 10 to 30 percent.

Turn down the temperature on your water heater.

Take shorter showers to reduce your natural gas use.

Fix leaky faucets and pipes. Hot water leaks cause increased demand on the water heater, which increases natural gas use. One drop of water per second can waste 500 gallons of hot water per year.

To learn more about SoCalGas' energy-saving programs and services, or for more information on how to more efficiently manage natural gas usage and possibly reduce monthly natural gas bills, please visit SoCalGas' website at socalgas.com or call (800) 427-2200.

Energy Efficiency Day is a collaboration between regional and national organizations aimed at helping individuals and organizations save energy and save money. Customers can find out how to participate by visiting energyefficiencyday.org.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable gas by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Related Links

http://www.socalgas.com

