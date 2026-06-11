SoCalGas Helps Customers Save More Than $106 Million Through Energy Efficiency Programs

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), announced today that its energy efficiency programs helped customers save more than $106 million on their utility bills in 2025—reducing energy use by approximately 54 million net therms, enough to serve about 38,000 homes annually1.

SoCalGas operates more than 70 customer-facing energy efficiency programs that collectively delivered $1.41 in total customer value for every $1 invested in 2025.

"These programs are giving customers more control of their energy use and helping lower their bills," Andy Carrasco, vice president, communications and regional stakeholder engagement at SoCalGas. "We're providing simple, practical tools, rebates, and services so families and small businesses across Southern California can save energy and better manage what they spend each month."

SoCalGas operates more than 70 customer-facing energy efficiency programs that help households and businesses better manage energy use and costs through rebates, direct installation services, property assessments, and financial options. Under the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) cost-effectiveness standard, these programs collectively delivered $1.41 in total customer value for every $1 invested in 2025.

These efforts also helped avoid approximately 286,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2e ) emissions in 2025, or the equivalent of removing more than 66,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for a year1.

Energy efficiency programs are one important way SoCalGas helps customers manage their energy costs today. They also support long-term affordability by reducing overall energy demand and helping limit price volatility during extreme conditions.

As highlighted in The Affordable Way for California, this approach—combining energy efficiency with investments in system reliability and underground storage—helps support customer energy needs and underscores the value of a flexible, resilient energy system.

Between 2021 and 2025, SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs have helped customers save more than $475 million on their utility bills and reduce energy use by more than 242 million net therms—enough to serve about 172,000 homes annually. These efforts have also helped avoid approximately 1.28 million metric tons of CO 2e emissions1.

Learn more about SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs and ways to save at https://www.socalgas.com/savings. Click to read the full Energy Efficiency Programs 2025 Annual Report.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading U.S. utility growth business. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "envision," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "preliminary," "pro forma," "strategic," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "positioned," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategies, goals, vision, mission, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: decisions, disallowances or denials of cost recovery, audits, investigations, inquiries, ordered studies, regulations, legislative actions, denials or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, renewals of franchises, and other actions, including the failure to honor contracts and commitments, by the (i) California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other regulatory bodies and (ii) U.S. and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein where we do business; the success of business development efforts and construction projects, including risks related to, as applicable, (i) negotiating pricing and other terms in definitive contracts, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, (iv) obtaining regulatory and other approvals and (v) third parties honoring their contracts and commitments; changes to our capital expenditure plans and their potential impact on rate base or other growth; changes, due to evolving economic, political and other factors and increasing geopolitical instability as a result of wars or other conflicts in various parts of the world, to (i) trade and other foreign policy, including the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. and foreign countries (and uncertainty related to the implementation and enforceability thereof), and (ii) laws and regulations, including those related to tax; litigation, arbitration, property disputes and other proceedings; cybersecurity threats, including by nation-state actors, of ransomware or other attacks on our systems, the energy grid or our other infrastructure, or the systems of third parties with which we conduct business; the availability, uses, sufficiency, and cost of capital resources and our ability to borrow money or otherwise raise capital on favorable terms and meet our obligations, which can be affected by, among other things, (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook, (ii) instability in the capital markets, and (iii) fluctuating interest rates and inflation; the impact of efforts to increase affordability of U.S. utility customer rates on our ability to obtain cost recovery from applicable regulators, our capital expenditure and other growth plans and our ability to advance statewide policies; the impact on affordability of customer rates, cost of capital and operating margin due to (i) volatility in inflation, interest rates, commodity prices, and tariff rates and (ii) the cost of meeting the demand for lower carbon and reliable energy in California; the impact of climate policies, laws, rules, regulations, trends and required disclosures, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, increased uncertainty in the political or regulatory environment for California natural gas distribution companies, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and uncertainty related to emerging technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events, such as work stoppages, that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas and natural gas storage and transportation capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the pipeline and storage systems or limitations on the injection and withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company or Southern California Gas Company, nor are they regulated by the CPUC.

Message funded by ratepayers.

1 Estimates of avoided CO 2e emissions from reduced natural gas consumption associated with program participation are calculated in accordance with California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) methodologies, and estimates of equivalent avoided greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year and equivalent avoided carbon dioxide emissions from homes' energy use for one year are converted from [net] therms or CO 2e , as applicable, using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculator. These figures represent estimates as of a point in time and future changes or updates to the EPA calculator may impact the results.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Co.