SoCalGas Helps Local Fleet Owners with Purchases of New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced the company's latest efforts to help California fleets obtain funding for the purchase of new near-zero emissions heavy-duty natural gas trucks. SoCalGas representatives supported 21 fleet owners operating within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) with the Carl Moyer Program, funding applications for 209 new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks. Already this year, SoCalGas customers have submitted more than 150 applications to the SCAQMD as part of the $21 million Prop 1B incentive pool. Owners whose applications are accepted will receive $100,000 towards the purchase of a new near-zero natural gas truck. Replacing 350 diesel trucks with near-zero natural gas trucks is the equivalent of taking more than 20,000 passenger cars off the road.

The Carl Moyer Program was expanded this year to include infrastructure projects such as fueling and charging stations. SoCalGas also assisted customers with additional applications for the funding of five new compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations. The expansion of CNG stations across the state is a crucial step in the transition to near-zero natural gas trucks.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Carl Moyer Program, which provides owners of vehicles and equipment with diesel engines funding to retrofit or replace the engines with newer, cleaner models. Prior to 2018, the program has provided more than $460 million in funding. Approximately $25 million is available through the SCAQMD program in 2018. According to the SCAQMD, almost 7,600 tons of NOx (smog-forming emissions) and 222 tons of particulate matter have been reduced each year as the result of the Carl Moyer Program.

"Last month, SoCalGas customers began receiving deliveries of ultra-low emission 12-Liter natural gas trucks, the cleanest heavy-duty truck commercially available today," said Sharon Tomkins, vice president of customer solutions and strategy for SoCalGas. "Incentive funding like the Carl Moyer Program will enable more fleets to switch to ultra-low emission trucks at a cost on par with diesel trucks."

"SoCalGas account executives have been instrumental in streamlining our data collection process, scheduling meetings and processing the paperwork needed so that we could submit accurate and timely grant applications," said Kent Ramseyer, energy manager for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District. "NMUSD staff looks forward to working with SoCalGas on these and other projects in the near future."

The transportation sector is responsible for about 40 percent of California's GHG emissions and more than 80 percent of the state's NOx, or smog-forming, emissions. Making the switch from diesel to near-zero natural gas trucks is vital to achieving the state's GHG reduction goals and cleaning the air around California's transportation corridors.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.7 million customers across 22,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas is committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure, while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2013 through 2017, the company spent nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. The company is also committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future, and is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas from dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants and the development of renewable energy storage technologies. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

