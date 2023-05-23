SoCalGas Highlights Several Milestones Advancing the Company's ASPIRE 2045 Sustainability Strategy in 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

The report highlights the progress SoCalGas has made to accelerate the transition to clean energy, improve local air quality, increase clean energy access and affordability, and advance a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture while achieving world class safety.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) today published its section of parent company Sempra's 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report detailing SoCalGas' dedication towards advancing the clean energy transition, environmental benefits, social equity, as well as the safety and well-being of its customers, employees, and the communities it serves. SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy also closely aligns with Sempra's key sustainability pillars: enabling the energy transition, driving resilient operations, championing people, and achieving world-class safety.

"Every Californian deserves a clean, affordable, safe, and resilient energy future and our ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy sets the path to achieve that future through innovation, collaboration and decarbonization," says Jawaad Malik, chief strategy, and sustainability officer at SoCalGas. "Over the last year, our progress continues to drive better business outcomes, create new opportunities for our skilled employees, and build stronger and more resilient communities across our service territory."

Enabling the Energy Transition

In support of enabling the energy transition, SoCalGas announced its proposal to develop Angeles Link, an energy transportation infrastructure system that could deliver reliable clean renewable hydrogen to the Los Angeles Basin for use in heavy-duty transportation, industrial processes, electric generation and other "hard-to-electrify" sectors of the Southern California economy.

Additionally, SoCalGas unveiled the [H2] Innovation Experience that is constructed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum standards and demonstrates how a renewable hydrogen microgrid can provide a resilient and reliable source of power. This technology could allow neighborhoods to operate independently from electric grids that may subject customers to power loss or interruptions in service on days when grid reliability is compromised by heatwaves, wildfires, rain, persistent cloud cover, and other types of severe weather or equipment failure.

"As we work toward achieving California's ambitious clean energy goals, SoCalGas' forward-thinking solutions, at scale and in collaboration with state and federal partners, offer real promise on paving the way for the essential role clean energy sources like hydrogen will play in meeting future energy demand," says Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton). "As we make the necessary plans and investments in the infrastructure for a clean energy economy, innovative solutions like the ones under development at SoCalGas can breathe new life into existing infrastructure systems, helping our state decarbonize affordably while providing Californians the energy supply necessary to power one of the world's largest and most dynamic economies."

In 2022, SoCalGas also became the first gas-only utility in the U.S. to issue green bonds in a public offering. Following Sempra's Sustainable Financing Framework, SoCalGas raised $600 million in bonds to support specified projects within its sustainability initiatives. The net proceeds from the fixed-rate green bonds will finance and/or refinance sustainability investments in pollution prevention and control, green buildings, and clean transportation.

Driving Resilient Operations

An effort that both enables the energy transition and drives resilient operations is SoCalGas' investments in leak detection technologies, which meaningfully advance methane emissions reductions. SoCalGas reduced methane emissions by 37% through 2021 – exceeding the state's goal of a 20% reduction by 2025 and nearing the state's goal of a 40% reduction by 2030.

Additionally, as of the end of 2022, 36% of the company's over-the-road fleet are alternative fuel vehicles. The company has an interim goal to convert 50% of its fleet to zero emissions vehicles by 2025 and aims to reach 100% zero emissions vehicles by 2035. SoCalGas is also using renewable power from the grid at eligible facilities, underscoring its aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045.

Championing People

SoCalGas aims to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and in the communities it serves. In 2022, SoCalGas purchased over $1 billion or nearly 43% of all goods and services, from minority, women, service-disabled veteran, and LGBT owned businesses, collaborating with 578 diverse businesses in total, with the majority of those firms based in California.

"SoCalGas' investments are vital to the health and longevity of our local communities their guidance provides clarity to the everyday obstacles that underserved small businesses face," says Gene Hale, chairman for the Greater Los Angeles African Chamber of Commerce. "We are grateful for the resources, assistance, and pathway to long term economic success that SoCalGas provides which are essential for a sustainable future."

SoCalGas also partners with organizations like the Utility Workers Union of America to train veterans and invests in community grant programs that provide underserved populations with technical trainings and customer service skills. As part of SoCalGas' Equity Action Plan, the company launched Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which are voluntary, employee-led groups that fosters diversity and inclusion, professional development support, and a sense of community.

Achieve World Class Safety

SoCalGas describes its pipeline fiber optic technology pilot program, which demonstrates how monitoring the environment to detect changes in temperature, movement and sound can provide early detection, mitigation, and prevention of potential damage to pipeline infrastructure, while enhancing public safety, especially for the workers who operate and maintain it.

Read the full 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report here. For more information on SoCalGas' transformation and support of California's clean energy goals, read our ASPIRE 2045 Sustainability Strategy here.

