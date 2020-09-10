SoCalGas Increasing Rebates by 50% on Energy Efficient Appliances and Smart Thermostats Now Through December 31

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced the company is increasing rebates by an additional 50% on all energy efficient appliances offered through its rebate program now through December 31, 2020. This means customers can get an additional 50% cash back on energy efficient products that will help them conserve energy and reduce their SoCalGas bill. The rebates are funded through energy efficiency incentive programs created by the California Public Utilities Commission.

"SoCalGas is offering bigger rebates for customers buying energy efficient appliances and other rebate-qualified products—and with many people facing financial hardship during the pandemic, it couldn't come at a better time," said Brian Prusnek, SoCalGas director of customer programs and assistance. "We also know that many consumers are looking to replace a dryer, a furnace or water heater, or simply want to save money with a new energy saving appliance, and SoCalGas is delivering on our commitment to our customers by helping them further improve energy efficiency and reduce their natural gas bills."

SoCalGas offers rebates on hundreds of home appliances and products that help conserve energy and reduce costs. Customers can apply for rebates quickly and easily from a mobile device by visiting socalgas.com/rebates. On the website, customers will find rebates of up to $600 on select water heaters and furnaces, up to $500 on select fireplaces and $50 on select smart thermostats and Energy Star natural gas dryers.

An energy efficient appliance, over its lifetime, will save customers thousands of dollars in energy bills. A tankless water heater can save about $1,500, an efficient traditional water heater about $200. An energy efficient furnace will save a customer about $550 over its lifetime and a smart thermostat, which can learn a customer's schedule and temperature preferences to adjust the temperature in the home accordingly, can save $125 over its lifetime.

Using less energy is also good for the environment. Between 2015 and 2019, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs helped customers avoid using enough natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by over 1,100,000 metric tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 238,000 cars from the road annually. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers over $229 million in natural gas bill costs. In 2019 alone, SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs saved customers $55.6 million.

In addition to rebates, SoCalGas offers a wide range of other programs and services to save money and conserve household energy use. To learn more about these programs and services, or for more information on how to more efficiently manage natural gas usage and possibly reduce monthly natural gas bills, please visit SoCalGas' website at socalgas.com or call (800) 427-2200.

SoCalGas COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Since March, SoCalGas has donated more than $2.74 million to nonprofit organizations for COVID-19 recovery efforts, including supporting the region's workforce, feeding the hungry, providing bill assistance to customers, and more.

For more information on SoCalGas's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable gas by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

Southern California Gas Company

