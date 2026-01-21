SoCalGas Issues Statement on Southern California Edison's Eaton Litigation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 16, 2026, Southern California Edison (Edison) filed cross–claims in the ongoing Eaton Fire litigation against more than a dozen defendants, including Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas).

Edison has acknowledged its role in the Eaton fire for the better part of a year now. SoCalGas intends to vigorously defend against what it considers to be Edison's attempts to deflect responsibility and accountability. SoCalGas will likewise vigorously defend how it operated its system in response to this emergency event. SoCalGas also intends to pursue recovery from Edison for damages to the SoCalGas system through all available causes of action and remedies.

SoCalGas is reviewing the allegations in the cross-complaint. SoCalGas has insurance, including wildfire insurance, and intends to pursue coverage for the damages related to its system as well as coverage to defend both Edison's claims in the Eaton fire litigation and pending lawsuits brought by individual plaintiffs related to the Palisades fire.

SoCalGas employees worked tirelessly during this emergency and continue to support our customers and communities still recovering from last year's devastating fires. For over a year now, SoCalGas has worked diligently, in close coordination with local and state officials, to assess the impacts of the fires on SoCalGas' infrastructure, make necessary repairs, and safely restore service to thousands of customers.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

