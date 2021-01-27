SoCalGas Joins the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments in Recognizing the Winners of the 2020 Energy Champion Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) today congratulate the winners of the 2020 Energy Champion Awards presented by the San Gabriel Valley Energy Wise Partnership (SGVEWP). Members of SGVEWP include SoCalGas, the SGVCOG, San Gabriel Valley cities, school districts, and special districts including waste, water, transportation, fire, etc., that are located within SoCalGas service territories. SGVEWP hosted the 2020 San Gabriel Valley Energy Champion Awards to recognize the San Gabriel Valley agencies' efforts in support of energy efficiency programs. A recent study by the Energy Futures Initiative found energy efficiency to be the most cost-effective approach towards meeting California's climate goals.

SGVCOG

The SGVEWP created the Energy Champion Awards to encourage members to implement energy efficiency measures. The awards are broken down into three categories: bronze, silver and gold. SGVCOG recognized a total of 13 cities and one school district with Gold awards and one city with a Silver award. The Energy Champion Awards recognizes municipal projects, but there are ways other customers can become more energy efficient too. SoCalGas' public sector customers located within SGVEWP cities are eligible for an additional 50% in rebates for energy efficient appliances and equipment in 2020 and 2021. To learn more about SoCalGas' rebate programs and incentives, visit https://www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/rebates-and-incentives.

"The San Gabriel Valley Energy Wise Partnership has been successful in reducing overall energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in these local communities," said Brian Prusnek, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. "Energy efficiency programs are a proven, cost-effective tool to achieve California's climate goals and we are proud to be a part of the inaugural Energy Champion Awards."

"The City of San Gabriel is proud to be working with the SoCalGas team on energy efficiency projects this year. We recently completed a project at the Smith Park Pool which is estimated to save 14,074 therms of energy and thousands of dollars every year," said City of San Gabriel Mayor Denise Menchaca. "We're looking forward to collaborating with SoCalGas and San Gabriel Valley Energy Wise Partnership on more energy efficiency projects in 2021."

"Our partnership with SoCalGas and SGVCOG has helped us understand the importance of long-term energy efficiency, not only for the environmental benefits offered, but also the financial savings for our city's residents," said San Dimas Mayor Emmett Badar. "We are honored to be the silver recipient of the Energy Efficiency Champion Awards. Our participation in this year's program is an indication that we are on the right path towards becoming a more energy efficient city."

"Through the SGVEWP, we're able to support our cities in reduction of energy consumption and the implementation of energy efficiency actions," said Marisa Creter, executive director at SGVCOG. "Last year, the Partnership launched the San Gabriel Valley Energy Champion Awards to promote and encourage our cities to complete energy efficiency projects. We were extremely excited to recognize 15 cities and agencies for their achievements in 2020 and we look forward to continuing working with our cities to create a more sustainable San Gabriel Valley!"

The cities of San Gabriel and San Dimas both implemented award-winning projects involving pool covers at municipal pools that saved a total of 34,302 therms in 2020.

The full list of winners is as follows: Alhambra, Arcadia, Claremont, Duarte, El Monte, Irwindale, La Verne, Monrovia, Pomona, San Gabriel, South El Monte, South Pasadena, Walnut, and El Monte Union High School District all receiving Gold awards and San Dimas receiving a Silver award.

Since its formation in 2009, SGVEWP members have completed over 60 energy efficiency projects, attended over 130 community events to promote energy efficiency opportunities, hosted over 30 energy efficiency workshops and conducted outreach to more than 8,000 residents. Since 2016, SGVEWP cities have partnered with SoCalGas and saved over 90,000 therms through various projects, equivalent to the amount of energy needed to power approximately 229 homes a year.

Project highlights include:

City of Alhambra : 2 pool heater projects for a total of 7,200 therms saved annually

: 2 pool heater projects for a total of 7,200 therms saved annually City of Arcadia : A boiler project for a total of 1,562 therms saved annually

: A boiler project for a total of 1,562 therms saved annually City of Covina : A pool heater and a boiler project for total of 5,654 therms saved annually

: A pool heater and a boiler project for total of 5,654 therms saved annually City of Duarte : A pool cover, pool heater and a tankless water heater project with 12,998 therms saved annually

: A pool cover, pool heater and a tankless water heater project with 12,998 therms saved annually City of El Monte : 2 pool cover and 2 pool heater projects for a total of 14,065 therms saved annually

: 2 pool cover and 2 pool heater projects for a total of 14,065 therms saved annually City of Monterey Park : 2 pool heater and 2 boiler projects for a total of 10,103 therms saved annually

: 2 pool heater and 2 boiler projects for a total of 10,103 therms saved annually City of Pomona : A boiler project for a total of 3,623 therms saved annually

: A boiler project for a total of 3,623 therms saved annually City of South El Monte : A pool cover and pool heater project for a total of 5,781 therms saved annually

Recipients had to meet the following criteria to receive awards:

Bronze Category:

Attend one Energy Work Group meeting or energy efficiency training in 2020.

Undergo an Energy Star Portfolio audit to assess how on municipal facilities are performing on energy efficiency and meet with SGVCOG staff to review potential energy efficiency projects.

Shared SGVEWP and SoCalGas rebate/financial incentive information on the City's website or conducted at least one energy efficiency outreach event with the Partnership in 2019 or 2020.

Silver Category:

Attended two Energy Work Group meetings or energy efficiency trainings in 2020.

Undergo an Energy Star Portfolio audit to assess how on municipal facilities are performing on energy efficiency and meet with SGVCOG staff to review potential energy efficiency projects.

Shared SGVEWP and SoCalGas rebate/financial incentive information on the City's website or conducted at least one energy efficiency outreach event with the Partnership in 2019 or 2020.

5% therm usage reduction from March 1, 2018 to March 1, 2020 or have at least one municipal facility audited from 2018 to 2020.

Gold Category:

Attended three Energy Work Group meetings or energy efficiency trainings in 2020.

Undergo an Energy Star Portfolio audit to assess how on municipal facilities are performing on energy efficiency and meet with SGVCOG staff to review potential energy efficiency projects.

Shared SGVEWP and SoCalGas rebate/financial incentive information on the City's website or conducted at least one energy efficiency outreach event with the Partnership in 2019 or 2020.

10% therm usage reduction from March 1, 2018 to March 1, 2020 or have at least two municipal facilities audited from 2018 to 2020.

to or have at least two municipal facilities audited from 2018 to 2020. Hosted an energy efficiency social media campaign or a natural gas energy efficiency project at the Energy Work Group or the SGVCOG Public Works Technical Advisory Committee in 2020.

