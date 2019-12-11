SoCalGas Launches 36th Annual Gas Assistance Fund Donation Drive

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As cool winter temperatures approach, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) is once again inviting its customers and employees to contribute to its Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified SoCalGas customers pay their natural gas bill with a one-time grant of up to $100 per household. All customer donations are matched by SoCalGas shareholders.

The fund, administered by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles (United Way), helps veterans, the elderly, people with disabilities, and low-income families in need pay their natural gas bills so they can cook, have hot water and heat their homes. Last year, SoCalGas' Gas Assistance Fund received $374,995 and benefitted more than 4,100 households. Since 1983, SoCalGas customers, shareholders and employees have contributed over $19 million to the Gas Assistance Fund, helping more than 230,000 individuals and families.

"Thanks to SoCalGas' generous customers and employees, we're able to help our customers in need cook meals and keep their homes warm during winter," said Sharon Tomkins, vice president of strategy and engagement at SoCalGas.

"No one in our community should have to choose between keeping warm or other life's basic necessities like buying groceries," Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way. "We are grateful to those who have supported the Gas Assistance program for the past 36 years."

Those who wish to contribute to the fund may do so online or by mailing a check to: Gas Assistance Fund, File 56826, United Way Inc., P.O. Box 746826, Los Angeles, CA 90074-6826. Donations are tax-deductible and accepted year-round.

Those who wish to apply for a grant may do so by filling out an application at a participating United Way partner agency between Feb. 3rd and May 31st (or until the fund is depleted). For additional program information, including a list of partner agencies and income guidelines, click here.

In addition to the Gas Assistance Fund, SoCalGas offers other programs and services that can help customers manage home energy costs. Click here to learn more.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest natural gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About United Way Greater Los Angeles

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce, housing our homeless neighbors, and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.com.

