SoCalGas Offers Emergency Preparedness Tips as Part of Great California ShakeOut

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 12th annual Great California ShakeOut event, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today reminded its customers about natural gas safety in preparation for and following an earthquake.

"During and after a natural disaster or other major incident, public safety services and first responders will be busy handling many emergency situations," said David Buczkowski, vice president of gas engineering and system integrity at SoCalGas. "That is why SoCalGas wants all Californians to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster. The safety of our communities and customers is of the utmost importance."

Natural disasters and other emergencies can strike without warning. As millions of Californians join today in earthquake preparedness drills during the Great ShakeOut, SoCalGas is reminding customers about the importance of being prepared for California's next major emergency.

"ShakeOut was created to help all of us remember the risk from earthquakes and that you can take actions to reduce that risk," said Dr. Lucy Jones, seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science & Society. "Practicing Drop, Cover, Hold On now will help you remember how to be safe in the next real earthquake. Practice the drill with you friends and family and then take the time to think of one more thing you could do to be safe."

SoCalGas offers these tips:

Know where your gas meter is located and keep a 12" or larger adjustable wrench with your emergency supplies, near your building exit or next to your gas meter shut-off valve. Do not store the wrench on the gas meter or other gas piping.

Be prepared to turn off your natural gas meter but ONLY in the event you smell natural gas, hear the sound of natural gas escaping or see other signs of a leak--and ONLY if it is safe to do so. *** Depending on how many customers are without natural gas service, it may take an extended period of time for SoCalGas to turn your natural gas services back on.

Call SoCalGas to turn the gas back on, relight the pilots and service your appliances. (Note that certain repairs may have to be performed by your plumber or heating contractor. However, only SoCalGas field employees are allowed to turn on the gas to the meter.)

DO NOT ignite a flame or use any electrical appliances, light switches or other devices that can cause a spark until you are sure there are no gas leaks.

Check safety devices, such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, to ensure that they are functioning properly.

For more natural gas safety information, visit socalgas.com/stay-safe/emergency-information/emergency-preparedness.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers safe, affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest natural gas utility in North America , delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook .

