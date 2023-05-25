SoCalGas Receives Honor for "Clean Energy Investment Leader of the Year" from The Cleanie Awards

Award recognizes innovators in clean energy and decarbonization

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co.'s (SoCalGas) Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) department has been recognized as the "Silver Winner" in the category of "Clean Energy Investment Leader of the Year" from the Cleanie Awards. The Cleanie Awards are a cleantech industry awards program focused on honoring innovators, accelerators and disruptors who are creating market-moving climate solutions.

The "Clean Energy Investment Leader of the Year" category is designed to recognize organizations that have, "invested in unique and noteworthy projects and technology that benefit their respective organizations and the clean energy economy overall."

"We're honored to have received an award that recognizes our RD&D projects, innovation and hard work to help decarbonize California," said Neil Navin, SoCalGas Chief Clean Fuels Officer. "We have an important part to play in the state's transition to a clean energy economy and will continue to develop clean energy solutions that get us closer to a zero-emissions California."

"We are thrilled to be recognizing passionate thought leaders and organizations who are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the net-zero transition," said Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. "We are five years into the program, and continuously see a double digit increase in submissions year over year. As our industry continues to grow, we look forward to continuously highlighting the successes of those championing and advocating for the sustainable future."

SoCalGas is a leader in sustainability, having been the first large natural gas utility in the United States to announce its aim to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. A key component of its sustainability efforts is Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region.

In December, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved SoCalGas' request to track costs for advancing the first phase of the project, which could be the nation's largest green hydrogen pipeline system and support significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from electric generation, industrial processes, heavy-duty trucks, and other hard-to-electrify sectors of the Southern California economy. Angeles Link, the [H2] Innovation Experience hydrogen microgrid and more than a dozen hydrogen demonstration projects SoCalGas is currently pioneering, are all part of its ongoing efforts to help accelerate California's energy transition.

SoCalGas' efforts were also recognized in October, when the company was awarded the top "Business Transformation Award" at Reuters Events' 2022 Responsible Business Awards for having established truly transformative sustainability priorities with the potential to create impact at scale in the energy sector and beyond.

For more information about SoCalGas' clean energy innovation, visit https://socalgas.com/cleanfuels.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America . In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook .

