SoCalGas Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

The report highlights the utility's progress on its ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) released its stand-alone chapter of parent company Sempra's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report today, demonstrating SoCalGas' dedication to keeping stakeholders informed on the progress of its sustainability strategy, key milestones, and achievements. SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy aligns with Sempra's sustainable business strategy to invest in safe and resilient operations, engage people and communities, and innovate for the future. The report details SoCalGas' ongoing sustainability efforts that support its aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. It also highlights the utility's efforts to modernize its system infrastructure, support the continued development of clean fuels, enhance energy access and affordability, and invest in local communities and its workforce.

Click here to read the SoCalGas Corporate Sustainability Report chapter.

"Sustainability is a fundamental part of our business strategy. The progress in this report represents our next step in an exciting evolution in serving customers and communities while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting energy efficiency and resiliency, and advancing California's climate goals," says Jawaad Malik Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at SoCalGas. "Our ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy focuses on key areas where we can create strong positive benefits for our customers, employees, and the communities we serve."

2023 report highlights:

Approximately 39% reduction in methane emissions through 2022[1] surpassing 2025 state goal of 20% and nearing 2030 goal of 40%[2]

through 2022[1] surpassing 2025 state goal of 20% and nearing 2030 goal of 40%[2] 100% green tariff enrollment for grid-connected company facilities where local electric utility green tariff program is available[3]

for grid-connected company facilities where local electric utility green tariff program is available[3] 38% alternative fuel vehicle conversion of over-the-road-fleet, with aim of 100% zero emission over-the-road fleet vehicles by 2035

of over-the-road-fleet, with aim of 100% zero emission over-the-road fleet vehicles by 2035 100% eligible customers enrolled in support program , enhancing energy access and affordability[4]

, enhancing energy access and affordability[4] 100% Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) delivered through SoCalGas compressed natural gas refueling stations

through SoCalGas compressed natural gas refueling stations 10 RNG interconnections supplying renewable gas to SoCalGas' pipeline network

supplying renewable gas to SoCalGas' pipeline network 47.3 million therms avoided by customers through energy efficiency programs – equivalent to the annual gas consumption of approximately 118,000 homes

by customers through energy efficiency programs – equivalent to the annual gas consumption of approximately 118,000 homes 26% reduction in pipeline excavation damage rate from a 2020 baseline, supporting safety and progressing toward a 2030 target of 40% reduction[5]

from a 2020 baseline, supporting safety and progressing toward a 2030 target of 40% reduction[5] $1.02 billion spent with diverse suppliers[6] making up 44% of total procurement, including 152 new diverse firms in 2023, totaling $54 million dollars

"Thanks to SoCalGas' Climate Champions Grant program, our organization was better equipped to take on ecosystem degradation in the Santa Monica Mountains and increase biodiversity while creating employment opportunities for disadvantaged youths with limited resources," said Deanna Armbruster, Executive Director at Santa Monica Mountains Fund. "SoCalGas' sustainability investments continue to play a vital role in fostering community development, promoting environmental stewardship, and improving the well-being of in our local communities."

SoCalGas is a leader among utilities in its sustainability goals and was among the first and largest natural gas distribution utilities in the United States to announce its aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Additionally, SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs are some of the largest in the United States. The utility recently earned the ENERGY STAR "Partner of the Year Award" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the second consecutive year and was a founding member of the EPA Natural Gas Star Program in 1993, voluntarily implementing technologies and practices to reduce methane emissions.

SoCalGas was also recently honored with the top "Business Transformation Award" from Reuters Events for establishing transformative sustainability priorities that have the potential to create impact at scale in their sector and beyond. One such transformative effort, SoCalGas' [H2] Innovation Experience, a clean hydrogen microgrid demonstration project, has been named a World-Changing Idea by Fast Company and was also awarded the U.S. Green Building Council of L.A.'s Sustainable Innovation Award.

Learn more about SoCalGas's sustainability efforts at https://www.socalgas.com/sustainability.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. We believe gas delivered through our pipelines plays a key role in California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling integration of renewable resources.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replace 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. RNG can be made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while working to keep bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on X (formerly Twitter) (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

[1] Based on third-party verification under ISO 14064-3:2019 Standard using a 2015 baseline calculation of methane emissions (leaks and vented emissions) through 2022.

[2] Based on goals established in Senate Bill (SB) 1371 and SB 1383

[3] Reflective of facilities where local electric utility green tariff program is available, representing approximately 86% of all grid-connected company facilities.

[4] The California Alternative Rates for Energy (CARE) Program is available for eligible low-income customers to receive a 20% discount on their natural gas bill. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) sets CARE enrollment rate goals for each regulated utility, which may vary by year. 2023 figures reflect enrollment rates of 110% for SoCalGas, calculated based on actual customer enrollment against an estimated total of income-eligible customers as determined and defined by the CPUC.

[5] Attaining the 2030 target will require continued program expansion including hiring additional Damage Prevention Analysts and implementing improvement initiatives such as the 811 Ambassador Program.

[6] Reflects the categories subject to the CPUC's General Order 156

