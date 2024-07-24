SoCalGas Scholarship Program Awards Over $300,000 to College- and Trade School-Bound Students

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced today that 29 students in Central and Southern California will receive a total of $314,000 from the SoCalGas Scholarship Program to pursue higher education at four-year universities, community colleges, and trade schools. For those attending four-year universities, the $5,000 scholarship can be renewed, providing a total of $20,000 over four years. Students planning to attend community colleges and trade schools will receive $1,000 each toward eligible programs. Additionally, 28 scholarship recipients from 2022 and 2023 will see their $5,000 scholarships renewed.

"For over 20 years, SoCalGas has been dedicated to empowering students by providing scholarships that enhance their access to higher education, support their journey to becoming future professionals, and contribute to a diverse pipeline of talent," said Andy Carrasco, vice president of communications, local government, and community affairs for SoCalGas. Since the program's inception in 2001, SoCalGas has awarded over $3.9 million in scholarships to 2,355 students.

The SoCalGas Scholarship Program evaluates students based on their academic achievements, community involvement, financial need, and personal statements discussing sustainable energy in California. In collaboration with Scholarship America®, the program is designed to provide direct financial assistance to students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, finance, accounting, business administration, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, or welding across central and southern California.

"I am honored to have been selected for this prestigious and generous scholarship opportunity from SoCalGas," said Jacqueline Rivas, a graduate from Garfield High School in East Los Angeles. "In the fall, I will attend UCLA, where I will study environmental science and biology. Thank you so much to SoCalGas for granting me this scholarship which will help me through this next chapter of my life and will guide me in the direction towards my dreams! Words cannot express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for this opportunity so I will treasure it with all my heart and will work hard to accomplish my goals for the future with the foundation that SoCalGas set for me!"

In June, SoCalGas brought this year's scholarship recipients together for a virtual recognition event where the students learned about SoCalGas' mission, internships, and entry level positions. The students also had the opportunity to network with employees that currently work in their planned field of study.

Under the ASPIRE 2045 Sustainability Strategy, SoCalGas plans to invest $50 million over five years into communities the company serves, working to advance racial and gender diversity in the workplace and taking tangible steps towards a carbon neutral future. By providing resources for higher education and career development, SoCalGas aspires to empower communities and help prepare young leaders for success.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service through its pipelines to help advance California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling the integration of renewable resources. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas .

