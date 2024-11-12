LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cooler weather approaches, Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) shares energy-saving tips and tools to help customers prepare their homes.

SoCalGas Shares Five Simple Ways to Reduce Energy Use and Save

"As we transition into the cooler months, SoCalGas is here to support our customers in managing their energy use and by participating in energy efficiency programs, while maintaining comfort throughout the season," said Don Widjaja, vice president, customer services field and solutions at SoCalGas. "Together, we can take simple yet effective steps to lower energy consumption, which helps our customers save on their bills and contributes to a more sustainable future."

Energy-Savings Tips for Customers:

Manage Your Heating Systems: Heating is often the largest energy expense for customers. When away from your home or business, adjust your thermostat by five to eight degrees, if health permits, to help save energy. Optimize Appliance Usage: Ensure your dryer runs efficiently by checking the ductwork for obstructions and cleaning the lint filter before every load. Dry full loads of laundry but avoid overloading or over-drying. Upgrading to energy-efficient models can result in up to 20% savings. Install Energy-Saving Showerheads and Other Fixtures: By using less water, less natural gas will be used for heating. Consider installing fixtures such as low flow faucet aerators and tub spouts. Test for Duct Air Leakage and Seal Leaks: Leaky ducts can lead to 10%-30% higher heating and cooling costs. Check for leaks in ductwork to help reduce energy expenses. Seal any leaks around windows and doors to retain heat and ensure proper insulation to reduce heating needs. Replace Furnace Filter(s): Replace your furnace filter(s) monthly during heating season or as often as the manufacturer recommends.

A great way to conserve energy usage is to upgrade older model appliances with new, energy-efficient ones. Find eligible appliances at our SoCalGas Marketplace site where you can purchase, finance, and schedule delivery of your new appliances. For example, replacing an old, inefficient clothes dryer with a new, more efficient model could save customers up to 20% in energy savings. Over the lifetime of the product, energy efficient models that have earned the ENERGY STAR® certification can save around $370 in energy costs.

For a limited time, through Nov. 30, 2024, residential and multifamily customers can get 50% more in rebates to purchase an eligible, qualifying energy-efficient appliance. No extra steps are needed; a customer's increased rebate will be automatically calculated. Eligibility requirements apply; see participating rebate programs' conditions for details. *

SoCalGas offers programs and tools designed to help customers track, manage and save on their energy use and bills:

Ways to Save Tool: The My Energy Profile survey offers a complimentary household energy analysis with personalized tips and information about energy-efficient appliance rebates.

The My Energy Profile survey offers a complimentary household energy analysis with personalized tips and information about energy-efficient appliance rebates. SoCalGas Text Notices: Customers can opt-in for the Natural Gas Price Notice, which sends a text message if there is a 20% or more increase in the monthly natural gas commodity cost—affecting part of their bills. Sign up at socalgas.com/NotifyMe to receive updates from December 2024 through March 2025 .

Customers can opt-in for the Natural Gas Price Notice, which sends a text message if there is a 20% or more increase in the monthly natural gas commodity cost—affecting part of their bills. Sign up at to receive updates from through . Energy Savings Assistance Program: This program provides no-cost energy-saving home improvements for income-qualified renters and homeowners, including low-flow showerheads, water heater blankets, attic insulation, and more.

This program provides no-cost energy-saving home improvements for income-qualified renters and homeowners, including low-flow showerheads, water heater blankets, attic insulation, and more. CARE: This is a statewide assistance program that provides a 20% discount on natural gas bills for qualifying low-income households.

This fall, SoCalGas launched its newly redesigned website, offering enhanced navigation and improved access to information on billing, energy savings assistance programs, as well as critical and timely customer announcements, safety information, and sustainability initiatives. The update also optimizes efficiencies and enhances secure access to self-service options, making it easier and more convenient for customers to manage their accounts and payments. Learn more about the updated features to "My Account" at www.socalgas.com/my-account.

For more information on managing your natural gas usage and accessing available programs, visit Manage Higher Bills | SoCalGas .

* Participating Rebate Programs: Home Energy Efficiency Rebate Program, Multifamily Energy Efficiency Rebate Program (including Boiler Controllers), and the Multifamily Vended Clothes Washer Rebate Program (applies to only SoCalGas rebates).

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service through its pipelines to help advance California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling the integration of renewable resources. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit newsroom.SoCalGas.com or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas .

