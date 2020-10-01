SoCalGas Statement on AB 3163 Becoming California Law

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 3163 (Salas) into law. This legislation significantly expands the definition of renewable natural gas to include energy that comes from additional forms of organic waste, such as dead trees, agricultural waste and vegetation removed for wildfire mitigation. AB 3163 has a twin benefit of helping to manage wildfires with reduced debris and also lowering greenhouse gas emissions. SoCalGas issued the following statement to media in response:

"Today, California took another step in the fight against climate change, by joining leaders like Oregon who are turning their organic waste problem into an affordable, and renewable energy solution.

"Renewable natural gas can help reverse planet warming emissions.

"In fact, a recent study by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories found that converting organic waste to clean fuels like renewable natural gas (RNG) holds the greatest potential for negative emissions at the lowest cost.

"In the last five years alone, RNG use as a transportation fuel has increased almost 600 percent, helping displace diesel in trucks, consistent with Governor Newsom's goal. And RNG could displace even more.

"As supplies grow, and with support from state regulators, RNG could be delivered as an affordable clean energy option for homes and businesses here as well.

"SoCalGas applauds state lawmakers for pursuing policies like AB 3163 that deliver on the state's environmental goals and get us one step closer to achieving an integrated, 21st Century energy system that is clean, reliable, resilient and affordable."

