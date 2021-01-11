SoCalGas Supports Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Planning with $150,000 in Grants to Local Governments

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced that the City of Compton, the City of Anaheim and the City of Palmdale have been selected as recipients of the utility's 2020 Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Planning Grant program. Each of the three local governments will receive a $50,000 grant to support local planning efforts to help prepare for and recover from climate change risks such as extreme heat, wildfires, drought, subsidence, sea level rise, flooding and mudslides.

The Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Planning Grant Program is a shareholder-funded initiative that has awarded $400,000 over the past three years. An advisory panel of planning and sustainability experts from the Los Angeles Regional Collaborative for Climate Action and Sustainability (LARC) and the American Planning Association-California Chapter (APA-California) reviewed the project submissions and selected the recipients.

"Our infrastructure continues to support the growth of renewables like wind and solar, as well as renewable gas to help reach the states' climate goals," said Jawaad Malik, vice president of strategy, sustainability and chief environmental officer. "The climate resiliency and adaptation grants will help kickstart many new projects across Southern California, allowing local communities to prepare for risks from climate change."

The City of Palmdale plans to use this grant to update the City's FEMA-approved Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) with a specific focus on climate risks.

"As our City moves forward to meet and comply with both State and Federal environmental regulations, this grant will help us identify and prioritize the concrete and innovative projects we will need as we grow," said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. "Our Local Hazard Mitigation Plan will offer an up-to-date and comprehensive assessment of the risk and vulnerability from natural hazards to the City's critical facilities, infrastructure, economy, and population, while helping to identify the projects needed to mitigate the identified hazards."

These funds will allow for the City of Compton to update the safety element of its General Plan and LHMP to address current and projected climate change impacts. These changes will be reflective of the issues the population of Compton currently faces such as extreme heat and high levels of pollution.

"The City of Compton plans to use this grant to assist with our communities to better adapt and become further resilient towards climate change," said Compton City Manager Craig J. Cornwell. "With the help of this grant from SoCalGas, we are excited to begin implementing these funds to update our local hazard mitigation plan and the city's safety element of the general plan."

The City of Anaheim is committed to using this grant to address climate resiliency in a way that supports forecasted economic and population growth while recognizing the differing properties of its diverse community. Their Climate Action Plan focuses on three challenges that the community is currently facing: wildfire, drought and extreme heat.

"As shapers of the built environment, planners recognize our critical role in helping the communities we serve prepare for the risks associated with climate change," said Ashley Atkinson, president-elect of the American Planning Association's California Chapter. "We're grateful to SoCalGas for helping local cities elevate climate adaptation among competing priorities by providing grant funding for essential plan updates."

"As LA's regional climate collaborative, LARC supports cross-jurisdictional collaboration and facilitates the exchange of information, best practices, and cutting-edge research" said Erin Coutts, LARC's executive director. "We are excited to advise a grant program that encourages partnerships and will help our cities address climate vulnerabilities in disadvantaged communities."

Recipients were judged based on their proposal's emphasis on addressing vulnerabilities in disadvantaged communities; collaboration among various agencies; and benefits beyond resiliency, such as public health, air quality, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and the economy.

SoCalGas is a leader in researching and developing new technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change. The utility is working to increase the production and use of renewable natural gas, which turns waste from dairies, farms, wastewater and landfills, into a source of clean and renewable energy to fuel homes and businesses. Research into other renewable gases, like hydrogen, is also part of SoCalGas' mission to be the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. SoCalGas recently announced multiple hydrogen projects, including its hydrogen blending demonstration program. Learn more about SoCalGas' mission here.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Related Links

https://www.socalgas.com

