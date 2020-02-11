SoCalGas, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and Western Milling Unveil First of Nearly 30 New Ultra-low Emissions Trucks During World Ag Expo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), officials from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Western Milling, one of the largest and most diverse manufacturers and suppliers of nutrient solutions for plants, animals, and people in the U.S., unveiled the first of a planned 30 new ultra-low emissions trucks the company will deploy at its operation in Goshen, Calif. The near-zero emissions natural gas trucks will be fueled with renewable natural gas (RNG) that can virtually eliminate smog-forming pollutants and reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change by as much as 80 percent. These new trucks are powered by a 12-liter Cummins Westport engine, the first engine of its kind to meet the California Air Resources Board (CARB) optional low NOx standard. In addition, Western Milling revealed plans to open a new public fueling station supplying renewable natural gas in the city of Goshen later this year.

"Through the use of heavy-duty renewable CNG trucks, we're becoming more sustainable while simultaneously creating value for our employee owners," said Kevin Kruse, CEO at Western Milling. "It's good for everyone involved; us, our customers, and the communities in which we serve."

"The combination of new near‑zero‑emission natural gas engine technology and RNG provides the single best opportunity to achieve immediate and substantial NOx and GHG emission reductions in the on‑road heavy‑duty transportation sector," said Tom Swenson, business development manager at Cummins Westport. "We are proud to support a near-zero emissions strategy for our customers."

Western Milling's investment in its new natural gas trucks was supported by the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District's Truck Replacement Program, an initiative to replace on-road diesel trucks with cleaner technology units or to expand fleets with the cleanest technology available – particularly in low income and disadvantaged communities experiencing greater air quality impacts. The program provides funding under its Standard Replacement, 2010 Compliant Replacement, and Fleet Expansion program options.

"As a public health agency serving the San Joaquin Valley, we are committed to improving the health and quality of life for all Valley residents through efficient, effective and entrepreneurial air quality management strategies. We are proud to support local companies investing in switching their diesel fueled trucks to clean natural gas trucks," said Samir Sheikh, executive director of Air Pollution Control Officer for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. "We applaud Western Milling's commitment to clean air and public health."

"At SoCalGas we are committed to raising awareness on how near-zero emissions natural gas trucks can help improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Gillian Wright, senior vice president of customer relations at SoCalGas. "A huge congratulations to Western Milling as they invest in their future and cleaner air for the San Joaquin Valley."

In California, transportation account for more than 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and 80 percent of smog-forming pollution in the state, with heavy-duty trucks among the largest polluters. In the San Joaquin Valley, car and truck emissions make up about half of all measured airborne particulate matter, according to CARB.

Over the last five years, RNG use as a transportation fuel for heavy-duty trucks and buses has increased almost 600 percent, helping displace over seven million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. That's equal to the emissions from more than a million homes' electricity use for one year.

RNG is not a fossil fuel. It is a renewable form of energy produced from the methane emissions at dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and other waste streams. Depending on its source, RNG can be carbon negative, meaning it takes out more emissions from the atmosphere than it emits when used as a fuel. Capturing the methane from these waste sources and converting it into RNG keeps greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere and contributing to climate change and reduces the use of fossil fuels.

SoCalGas has worked with fleet owners to secure millions of dollars in incentive funding for the replacement of diesel trucks with cleaner, new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks. Since 2014, the utility has helped truckers and trucking companies replace more than 550 diesel trucks with clean natural gas trucks. That equates to taking about 30,000 cars off California's roads. Recently, SoCalGas supported a Los Angeles-Long Beach Port trucking company with their efforts to replace its entire 40 diesel truck fleet with near-zero emissions natural gas trucks.

Each new near-zero emissions natural gas truck that replaces a diesel truck is the equivalent of taking 57 passenger cars off the road.

Last month, SoCalGas opened a new RNG fueling station in Bakersfield. The new RNG station extends the network of clean natural gas stations across a key regional goods movement corridor in the San Joaquin Valley, which experiences the worst particulate matter pollution in the state, according to CARB. SoCalGas currently operates 15 public RNG fueling stations across its service territory.

For pictures of today's event click HERE.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Related Links

http://www.socalgas.com

