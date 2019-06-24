SoCalPersian / 670 AM KIRN Announce Summer Schedule

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCalPersian / 670 AM KIRN has announced a summer schedule brimming with dates that entrepreneurs and business owners will want to put on their calendars.

Radio Iran will offer radio and podcast series called 'The Entrepreneur Show' over summer 2019 that will offer education and information for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The show will be presented by Radio Iran live shows will air on 2pm PT on Thursdays on 670 AM KIRN and 95.5 HD3, and shows will also be available for podcast on SoCalPersian.com. Shows this summer will include:

* June 27, 2019: Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galprin will discuss city taxes and offer valuable insight on audits

* July 4, 2019: During this special recap show, listeners will get a rundown of our May 1st business event which featured speakers Ash Sobhe, Steven Beitashour, Morvareed Salehpour, and many more

* August 29, 2019: This show will feature the Los Angeles Football Club with VP Larry Freeman and Defender Steven Beitashour on deck

Also, SoCalPersian / 670 AM KIRN have announced that their Build a Better Business event is coming back by popular demand. On Wednesday August 28, 2019, at 6pm, at Skirball Cultural Center, entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to attend a free event, in English, that will feature speakers offering advice on topics such as business fundamentals, business law, marketing strategies, branding and social media marketing, and more.

"I continually get feedback from the attendees of our events that our local Los Angeles business community needs this information, and as a news/talk station it's a perfect complement to our ongoing radio series, 'The Entrepreneur Show'," says Kane Biscaya, General Manager at Radio Iran.

Build a Better Business events were held in 2018 and 2019, with about 200 small business owners and entrepreneurs in attendance. This year's event is expected to have about 200 attendees.

Details on the event, including sponsorship information, is available by calling 888.611.5478. Guests can register for free by texting 'RadioIran Business' to 49330.

More information about the upcoming summer schedule at SoCalPersian / 670 AM KIRN can be found at https://www.socalpersian.com/ .

About SoCalPersian

SoCalPersian / 670 AM KIRN is Southern California's #1 source for news, music, entertainment, and more with an emphasis on the Iranian-American community.



