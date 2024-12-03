SoCalREN Launches "Hi, Energy!" Podcast With Climate Comedian Esteban Gast

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) has announced the launch of "Hi, Energy!," a new podcast hosted by LA's own climate comedian, Esteban Gast. Known for telling "silly stories" about "serious topics," Gast aims to make energy efficiency and sustainability accessible and engaging for all audiences.

"The climate crisis is no joke, but that doesn't mean we can't laugh about it," says Gast. "Studies show that comedy is an effective way to engage people and foster empathy for important causes, and the climate crisis is certainly one of them."

"Hi, Energy!" is an educational podcast that delves into the biggest energy and sustainability topics of the day with experts who help break them down into simple points and actionable takeaways. It's designed to help listeners understand and engage with critical energy issues in a fun and relatable way. Gast lends his unique blend of humor and expertise to lighthearted discussions around a range of subjects, from heat pumps and decarbonization to urban heat islands and green career paths.

Given the host's local roots and his innovative approach to communicating about climate-related topics, this podcast offers a humanized and digestible way to discuss sustainability and the role each of us in Southern California can play. It's the latest in a variety of ways that SoCalREN is making energy efficiency accessible to previously overlooked and underserved populations.

"Hi, Energy!" is available now on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube. Tune in to learn more about how you can make a difference in your community through energy efficiency and sustainability.

The County of Los Angeles administers the Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) to bring together a wide variety of services with one common goal: achieving unprecedented levels of energy savings throughout Southern California.

Authorized in 2012 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), SoCalREN provides services to residents, businesses, and public agencies throughout the areas served by Southern California Edison (SCE) and/or SoCalGas®. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

SOURCE SoCalREN