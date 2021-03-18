SoCalREN Launches "ReEnergizing Communities" Podcast

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy efficiency and reliability become ever-hotter topics, the Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) is introducing a new podcast dedicated to providing helpful information to anyone actively involved in sustainability and energy efficiency.

The podcast series, dubbed "ReEnergizing Communities," will focus on exciting new trends and ideas impacting the energy efficiency and sustainability communities in Southern California, while also providing a platform for local leaders who are making an impact on the environment and economy, and provide information to the general public on SoCalREN's services.

The debut episode, available for download beginning today, centers on energy resiliency, an entity's ability to withstand or recover quickly from disruptions in available and affordable energy resources. Guests include energy and technology leaders from Los Angeles County, the City of Palmdale and The Energy Coalition, a California-based nonprofit.

"We are thrilled to launch the 'ReEnergizing Communities' podcast, which we believe will fast become an important platform for anyone who wants to make a positive community impact through energy efficiency," said Lujuana Medina, a manager for the Los Angeles County Environmental Initiatives Division. "This will be a place where public agency leaders, local government officials, regulators, business leaders, community organizers and energy industry professionals can come together, share ideas and experiences, and continue to move energy efficiency forward in Southern California."

"ReEnergizing Communities" is available now. To listen, subscribe to 'ReEnergizing Communities' on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit socalren.org/about/podcasts.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) Public Agency Programs believe in the power of public agencies to lead their communities toward a safe, secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable clean energy future. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. They also offer programs for residents and businesses which public agencies can leverage for the benefit of their communities. SoCalREN is here to help public agencies save energy, save money, and lead their communities on the pathway to zero net energy and overall greater sustainability. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

