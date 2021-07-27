SoCalREN Releases Second Installment in the "ReEnergizing Communities" Podcast Series

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Regional Energy Network's (SoCalREN) podcast series, "ReEnergizing Communities," focuses on exciting new trends and ideas impacting Southern California's energy efficiency and sustainability communities.

Its' latest episode, "Energy Efficiency Policymaking," features Kurt Johnson, The Climate Center's Advanced Community Energy Manager, discussing a massive rethinking of California's grid, along with state and federal energy policy, how California can become more energy resilient, and the status of the Community Energy Resilience Act in the State legislature.

"We've had a 100-year-old model of central station power delivery with electricity only flowing one way and everyone at the end turning their lights on and consuming power, but not producing it." said Mr. Johnson. "We now have the possibility to envision a whole new electricity system which takes advantages of dramatic cost improvement. This is a change in the environment which is made possible by improvement and that's what we are doing with the Community Energy Resilience Program."

"ReEnergizing Communities" is available now. To listen, subscribe to 'ReEnergizing Communities' on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit socalren.org/about/podcasts.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) Programs believe in the power of their communities to lead their members toward a safe, secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable clean energy future. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. SoCalREN is here to help community members save energy, save money, and lead a pathway to a clean energy community. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

SOURCE SoCalREN

Related Links

http://SoCalREN.org

