SoCalREN Works to Level the Employment Playing Field

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local high-school students are receiving valuable training toward future careers in the fast-growing energy industry via an initiative from the Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN).

The Architecture, Construction, Engineering Students (ACES) Engineering Pathway Program is a unique network of non-profit organizations working together to offer hands-on experiences to make LA-area students capable and marketable—before high school graduation.

ACES improves educational achievement and removes barriers to higher education by co-enrolling high school students in community college courses in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fields. The credits they earn are transferable to campuses within the California State University and University of California systems.

One example of the ACES Program in action is the SOLIDWORKS Summer Online Training Internship Program. The Program partnered with design and solutioning company, GoEngineer, and their newly launched GoUniversity training program, to implement the first pilot training program available for high school students.

"The SOLIDWORKS internship has helped me learn about how the engineering career works in the real world, while letting me use all the skills I learned in my ACES courses in a real job setting." said Joseph Gil, an 11th grader at STEAM Legacy High School. "Getting to go to an actual work site and put my knowledge to work is the best, and having them be paid internships is even better."

