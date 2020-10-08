SOCAP Virtual: A Global Impact Summit Connecting Community of Social Impact Changemakers

The five-day conference will convene thought leaders from across the impact ecosystem including impact investors, social entrepreneurs, foundation and nonprofit leaders, government and policy leaders, corporations, academics and other innovative cross-sector practitioners committed to increasing the flow of capital toward social good. There will be fireside chats, virtual workshops, Digital Pavilion, Social Entrepreneurship Scholarship presentations and multiple networking opportunities.

Join over 500 speakers who are uniting to unlock the power of global markets for social good at SOCAP VIRTUAL: A GLOBAL IMPACT SUMMIT.

"We will lay the foundation for a new decade in impact investing and a more just and inclusive economy. Now more than ever, creative market-based solutions are needed to address the world's toughest problems," said Cari Hanson, Vice President of SOCAP, the largest impact investing community in the world. "The speakers we've pulled together for our SOCAP Virtual Main Stage schedule were crafted with the goal of presenting such solutions — and to give attendees ways to take collective action to keep the conversation going long after the final session."

Among the Main Stage highlights:

Impact Investing on the Precipice : A Fireside Chat with Darren Walker , President of the Ford Foundation, and Sir Ronnie Cohen , author of IMPACT : Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change, and Chairman of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment.

: A Fireside Chat with , President of the Ford Foundation, and , author of : and Chairman of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment. Cultural New Deal for America : A panel with Jeff Chang , former Executive Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University ; Lori Pourier , President of the First Peoples Fund; Carlton Turner , Director of the Mississippi Center for Cultural Production; Deborah Cullinan , CEO of the YBCA.

: A panel with , former Executive Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at ; , President of the First Peoples Fund; , Director of the Mississippi Center for Cultural Production; , CEO of the YBCA. The 2% Approach to Dismantling Structural Racism in the U.S. Economy : A Fireside Chat with Robert Smith , Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, and Bill Bynum , CEO of HOPE.

: A Fireside Chat with , Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, and , CEO of HOPE. Capital for Climate-Critical Infrastructure and a Resilient Recovery : A Lightning Bolt presentation by Ibrahim AlHusseini , Founder and Managing Partner of FullCycle.

"During SOCAP Virtual , you'll be able to engage in discussions with leaders taking a critical look at how the impact investing field can and should lead the way to a more just and inclusive impact economy," added Kate Byrne , President of Intentional/SOCAP Global, the purpose-driven platform whose brands Social Capital Markets (SOCAP), SPECTRUM , Total Impact , and Conscious Company Media , are at the intersection of business, meaning, and money. "We promise insights for newcomers to the space from experienced practitioners and mission-driven companies collaborating and catalyzing impact in new ways through market-driven solutions."

For details visit: https://socialcapitalmarkets.net/socap-virtual-agenda/; for tickets $224 until October 9; then $499 at full price; register here. https://socialcapitalmarkets.net/register/

