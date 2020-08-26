SOCAP Virtual: A Global Impact Summit Convenes Community of Social Impact Stakeholders for 13th Annual Conference October 19-23

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radical Change. Impact Investing and Meaning. Climate Action. Global Health. Future of Work. Next Gen Leadership. Education for All. Resilience. Inclusion. Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. Racial Equity/SPECTRUM. These are the themes of SOCAP Virtual: A Global Impact Summit, the leading gathering of global changemakers addressing the world's toughest challenges through market-based solutions, taking place October 19 through 23.

"Given the crucial need for radical change in these unprecedented times, we are laying the foundation for a new decade in impact investing and for a resilient, just, and inclusive future impact economy," said Cari Hanson, Vice President of SOCAP, the largest impact investing community in the world. "Our community of impact economy leaders has a responsibility to meet this moment and lead the movement for durable structural change toward a just economy."

The five-day impact investing conference will convene thousands of thought leaders from across the impact ecosystem including impact investors, social entrepreneurs, foundation and nonprofit leaders, government and policy leaders, corporations, academics and other innovative cross-sector practitioners committed to increasing the flow of capital toward social good. There will be intimate fireside chats, virtual workshops, a Digital Pavilion, Social Entrepreneurship Scholarship presentations and a host of virtual networking opportunities for one-on-one to small meeting formats.

"We've been heartened by the continued support of longtime partners as well as the engagement of new mission-driven companies joining our efforts to reimagine the impact ecosystem into a more socially just space," added Kate Byrne, President of Intentional/SOCAP Global, the purpose-driven platform whose brands Social Capital Markets (SOCAP), SPECTRUM, Total Impact, and Conscious Company Media, are at the intersection of business, meaning, and money. "We are collectively passionate about emerging from the current health, economic and justice crises through a wide range of programs inaugurated at our first-ever virtual summit."

SOCAP Virtual is made possible with the support of the following partners in change: Federated Hermes, Walton Family Foundation (Investment Partner); Prudential (Presentation Partner); Barclays (Innovation Partner); Envestnet, MacArthur Foundation, Zendesk (Launch Partners); Gobi Support, ImpactAssets, Tyton Partners (Pitch Partners); Jumpstart Recovery, Maycomb Capital, Santa Clara University Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship, Solidaridad (Idea Partners); BLab, GIIN: Global Impact Investing Network, Mission Investors Exchange, Net Impact, OC: Opportunity Collaboration, Small Giants, Social Venture Circle, Spectrum Impact, Toniic, Transform Finance, The U.S. Impact Investing Alliance, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) (Ecosystem Partners); Asian NGO, Impact Alpha, Cause Artist, Conscious Company, NationSwell, Next Billion, Pioneers Post, Real Leaders, Total Impact (Media and Network Partners)*.

For details on the themes, visit: https://socialcapitalmarkets.net/socap-virtual/themes/. Tickets to SOCAP Virtual are $199.00 through September 8 and $499.00 thereafter. For more information, to join the SOCAP mailing list, and to register, please go to https://socialcapitalmarkets.net/register/.

About SOCAP (Social Capital Markets):

SOCAP is the largest and most diverse impact investing community in the world. We convene a global ecosystem and marketplace - social entrepreneurs, investors, foundation and nonprofit leaders, government and policy leaders, creators, corporations, academics and beyond - through content experiences that educate, spur conversation, and inspire investment in positive impact. Programming includes the annual SOCAP Summit, SOCAP 365, SPECTRUM conference, World-Changing Women's Summit and Money + Meaning podcasts. SOCAP Virtual is part of Intentional Co, a family of brands including SOCAP, Conscious Company, and Total Impact. For more information, go to SocialCapitalMarkets.net; follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube; as well as #SOCAPVirtual for this year's conference.

