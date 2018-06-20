Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/83006241-socap-webinar-consumer-personalization-care/

In a webinar on July 12, 2018 (2-3pmET), international speaker and technology consultant Scott Klososky (also a former keynote speaker at SOCAP annual conferences) will be sharing a vision as to how personalization will progress as a customer journey tool, and the ultimate impacts on the customer care market. Register today to learn how you and your organization can benefit from leveraging data and personalization to delight and retain customers who reach out for help.

Registration is free for SOCAP members. The non-member rate is $35.00 (Not a SOCAP Member? Click here to join today!).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socap-webinar---consumer-personalization-and-the-impact-on-customer-care-300668952.html

SOURCE SOCAP International

Related Links

http://www.socap.org

