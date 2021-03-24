SOCAR Trading Appoints Taghi Taghi-Zada to Co-Head of Global Physical Trading

GENEVA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCAR Trading, the Geneva-based global energy trader, has promoted Taghi Taghi-zada to Co-Head of Global Physical Trading with immediate effect. Taghi will work alongside Dario Striano, who is also promoted to Deputy Chief Trading Officer, Physical. Meanwhile, Elmar Aghamaliyev has been promoted to Deputy Chief Trading Officer, Paper.

The promotions of Taghi Taghi-zada and Dario Striano are the result of the significant success of SOCAR Trading's Global Physical Trading (GPT) division, which was created two years ago when the regional crude desks were combined under a single management team.

Under the skillful guidance of Dario Striano, ably supported by senior traders in key locations, GPT has greatly increased its revenue and new business lines, accompanied by better internal communication and a burgeoning global team spirit.

Taghi Taghi-zada commented, "I am delighted to support Dario in the management of SOCAR Trading's unique Global Physical Trading division, and am extremely confident that, together with the extensive trading talent we have in our team, we will continue to expand our revenues and profits, and develop new markets."

While maintaining his position as Co-Head of Global Physical Trading, Dario Striano's additional duties as Deputy CTO include taking an active role in SOCAR Trading's new business opportunities, while continuing to grow the current business operations and overseeing SOCAR Trading's exciting regional expansions.

Dario Striano commented, "I am delighted by Taghi's appointment. He will bring exceptional leadership skills and experience to his new role. And I am thrilled to take on the additional role as Deputy CTO. These are extremely exciting times to be part of the SOCAR Trading team."

While maintaining his position as Head of Geneva Paper Desk, Elmar Aghamaliyev's additional duties will include responsibility for monitoring all hedging and paper-specific activities of SOCAR Trading, as well as taking active roles in new developing paper markets, analytics and new technology ideas.

Commenting on the promotions, Hayal Ahmadzada, Chief Trading Officer, said, "Taghi, Dario and Elmar have each performed extremely well during the pandemic, and I am very confident that they will rise to the challenges of their new roles and bring further success to SOCAR Trading. We pride ourselves on recruiting, training and retaining the very best talent in the industry, and our doors are always open to outstanding individuals."

Taghi Taghi-zada joined SOCAR Trading from parent company SOCAR in May 2014 as a crude oil operator of Azeri Light and switched to a trading position the following year. Now an experienced trader, Taghi is highly skilled in commercial negotiations, business planning and analytics, as well as logistics and procurement.

Dario Striano joined Socar Trading in 2014 from London-based Arcadia Trading and was previously a sour crude trader for the Mediterranean region.

Elmar Aghamaliyev joined SOCAR Trading in 2010 as a crude oil operator of Azeri Light and switched to a trading position in 2012. In 2018, he was promoted to Head of Geneva Paper Desk.

