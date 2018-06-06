SOCAR Turkey Signs Agreement for Coreworx Contract Management

Egbert Wijnen-Riems, Procurement and Supply Chain Group Director at SOCAR commented on the new agreement, "Contracts are the basis for commercial success of any project and the project-specific solution Coreworx provides will help ensure our team members are compliant with our contract policies and commitments, and also provide us with a higher-level of insight to manage contract-related risk."

John Gillberry, Coreworx CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with SOCAR and are focused on contributing to their commercial success. Our end-to-end contract solution provides management of project contracts from pre-award through post-award. In doing so, it will provide SOCAR with greater control and insight into their projects, and significant improvements in risk assessment and management."

About SOCAR Turkey

Founded in 2008, SOCAR Turkey, officially titled "SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.", is an affiliate of SOCAR, abbreviated form of "State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", one of the most well-established oil and natural gas companies of the world. SOCAR Turkey is the icon of growing economic collaboration between the two sister countries, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. While transforming into one of the largest corporations of the country, SOCAR Turkey keeps empowering Turkish industry with its significant investments; thus assisting Turkey to become a major player in international energy platforms.

About Coreworx

Coreworx is a software and services company that provides integrated information management software solutions, including Coreworx Contract Management, for the world's engineering and construction projects. Coreworx solutions service a portfolio of projects valued at over $1 trillion across 40 countries, on more than 2000 projects with 100,000+ users.

Coreworx software enables EPCs, owner-operators, and contractors to automate best practices, mitigate business risk, and improve performance to budget throughout the entire project life cycle. Coreworx has development and sales locations in Houston, Calgary, and Kitchener. For more information, visit: www.coreworx.com

