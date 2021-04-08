Socati Launches New CBD Formulation & Product Development Division: Socati Formulations

With an increased global focus on wellness brought on by the pandemic, Socati Formulations has been launched in response to a growing demand in the CBD market to see GMP-quality finished products with certified organic cannabinoids and a variety of other functional ingredients recognized for overall wellness benefits.

"We're seeing new and exciting trends in the CBD space which we're fortunate to be able to react to quickly and with world-class expertise," commented Mark Elfenbein, Chief Revenue Officer of Socati. "With a sharp focus on wellbeing seen around the world, an increasing number of people are looking for new and innovative products with ingredients they know and trust."

"Yooma is extremely excited about the launch of Socati Formulations," added Lorne Abony, Chairman of Yooma. "The Socati team is already working with several leading consumer brands to create new and unique products which will be available to customers in the coming weeks and months."

Socati has established a team of formulation and product development experts within the new division. Building on the success of its finished goods catalogue and the launch of dozens of products including gummies, tinctures, pet products, and its proprietary water-dispersible flavored crystal stick packs, they will provide a turnkey, white-glove service for new and existing customers looking to bring fresh and innovative products to market.

All Socati ingredients benefit from: non-detectable levels of THC (as determined by independent testing with leading U.S. laboratories), high purity CBD, and custom minor cannabinoid ratios. These ingredients are non-GMO, tested and verified by third party labs, produced in a GFSI certified food grade processing facility, kosher and made to ingredient grade specifications.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically integrated global leader in the marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France and the United States. Yooma has assembled an international team of multicultural industry professionals with extensive experience in digital marketing, ecommerce and social media in the EU, North America, and the pan-Asian region, with particular depth in the Chinese ecommerce market. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

About Socati

Socati is a leading producer of quality hemp extracts and private label finished goods for the rapidly growing CBD market. It specializes in consistent and highly customized functional products with precise cannabinoid ratios serving the needs of CPG companies globally. With rich expertise in creating custom formulations for brands, Socati focuses on delivering quality CBD ingredients, functional formulations and private label finished goods.

Please watch our video or visit socati.com to learn more.

