Soccer 5 Announces Strategic Partnership With Del Toro Insurance

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer 5, the leading small sided soccer operator in South Florida, has partnered with Del Toro Insurance to provide a high-quality soccer experience for the community of Miami-Dade County.

The partnership will facilitate educational programs for coaches to enhance their knowledge and in turn benefit the youth soccer players in Miami-Dade.

Night play underway at Soccer 5 location, Kendall Soccer Park in Miami, Fl

It will provide brand new training equipment at state-of-the-art facilities located throughout the county enabling everyone to Get in the Game.

The Del Toro Insurance Soccer Scholarship will provide much-needed assistance for those families that require it so their children can receive the right training, in a safe environment.

A number of outdoor, active initiatives will be launched over the next 12 months to promote adult participation in the sport via leagues, tournaments and casual play.

Scott Georgeson, Soccer 5 President said "We are delighted to partner with a prestigious name in Miami-Dade like Del Toro Insurance. We are confident that this partnership can deliver an enriching soccer experience for the entire family and benefit the soccer community in a big way."

Angel Del Toro, Del Toro Insurance CEO, said "We are glad to be able to contribute to the soccer community in Miami-Dade by supporting athletes and children that aspire to become great players. Sports is an opportunity to help children of our community stay focused and disciplined and we are proud to stand and support their GOALS. Miami-Dade County can expect many great programs and fun activities from this partnership. We are a diverse community and we all enjoy soccer and great sportsmanship."

Media Contact:

Daniela Lujan

Phone: 305 873 8765

Email: info@soccer5usa.com

