Soccer 5 Bayonne Opens March 28th, Bringing Year-Round Indoor 5v5 Soccer for Kids, Families, and Adults

BAYONNE, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand-new destination for soccer, fitness, and family fun is opening its doors this winter. Soccer 5 Bayonne, a state-of-the-art indoor 5v5 soccer facility, will officially launch on Saturday, March 28, offering year-round soccer for kids, teens, adults, and parents alike.

Owned by James Gould, a NJ resident, father of three, and lifelong soccer fan, Soccer 5 Bayonne is designed to be more than just a place to play - it's a welcoming community space where people of all ages can be active, social, and have fun together.

Owner of Soccer 5 Bayonne, James Gould, stands ready to kick off high-energy small-sided soccer in the community.

"I'm a dad myself, so I understand how important it is to have activities that kids love. From the sidelines watching my own kids play, I've been non-stop trying to get the parents to play too," said Gould. "Soccer 5 is about creating joy - whether that's kids scoring their first goals, adults getting back on the field after years away, or keeping up that competitive spirit."

Originally from the UK, Gould grew up immersed in soccer and has played and followed the game his entire life. He moved to New Jersey in 2020 with his American wife and their three sons, who all share his passion for the sport. Their family - along with a dog, a cat, and even a gecko - now calls New Jersey home.

After spending more than 20 years working in corporate roles on major global brands, Gould decided to pursue something closer to his heart.

"For the next chapter of my career, I wanted to build something I could truly be excited about every day," he said. "Soccer brings people together, and there's a real shortage of high-quality, accessible facilities for both kids and adults. Soccer 5 solves that."

Soccer 5 Bayonne features eight indoor fields built with FIFA-grade turf, perfectly sized for fast-paced 5v5 games and skill development. The fully indoor environment means games and practices go on year-round - no cancellations due to weather, heat, or darkness.

The facility also includes two party rooms, ideal for birthday parties and celebrations, and a large mezzanine area where parents can relax, socialize, or watch the action.

Programming at Soccer 5 Bayonne will include:

Field rentals for individuals, teams, and clubs - importantly with the option to book the same field at the same time every week for as long as you like

Adult and junior leagues

Pick-up games, including supervised after-school play for kids

Birthday parties and private events

Academy programs for young children (ages 3–6)

Skills training for players of all ages and levels

Live soccer-watch parties, including weekend Premier League matches.

5v5 soccer offers more touches, more goals, more involvement, and more fun - making it ideal for beginners, experienced players, and those returning to the game after time away.

Soccer 5 Bayonne will be open 11:00am to 12:00am on weekdays, and from 6:00am on weekends, with extended hours available based on community interest.

Gould has already become active in the local business community through the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to building strong partnerships with local schools, clubs, and families.

Soccer 5 Bayonne is also hiring for multiple positions, including assistant managers, team leaders, team members, and party hosts.

For more information, call 201-829-1405 or visit www.soccer5usa.com/bayonne.

About Soccer 5:

Soccer 5 is a leading provider of multi-field "small-sided" soccer centers in the United States. Founded in 2010, Soccer 5 focuses on delivering high-quality soccer experiences through well-designed and maintained soccer fields. Soccer 5 provides recreational and competitive play for all ages and skill levels as well as soccer schools and camps through its "Soccer 5 Academy." Soccer 5 offers opportunities for those interested in building and/or operating their own Soccer 5 to franchise the brand in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.soccer5usa.com.

