SOCCER 5 KICKS OFF IN CHARLESTON

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer 5® comes home to Charleston, bringing the energy, connection, and competition of small-sided soccer to the Lowcountry. Located at 3297 Pacific St, North Charleston SC, the new indoor facility gives friends, families, and local businesses a fresh way to play the world's most popular sport.

Here to unite the Charleston community through their shared love of soccer, Soccer 5 Charleston brings players of all skill levels together in one welcoming space. The facility is built for fun and friendly competition, offering 5v5 and 7v7 games, leagues, pickup sessions, and even space to host parties or team events. For younger players, Soccer 5 also offers academies and camps for ages 7–14, helping the next generation level up their game.

The idea for Soccer 5 was born when Scottish entrepreneur Alan Georgeson and his sons Jack and Scott spotted a gap in the American market for small-sided soccer. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, the Georgeson family has built Soccer 5 into a leading small-sided soccer brand across the U.S., creating vibrant, inclusive hubs for play and connection in every community they enter. In fact, since 2010, the company has hosted more than 200,000 games and coached over 70,000 sessions.

"It's incredibly special to open a Soccer 5 right here in our home city," said Scott Georgeson, President of Soccer 5. "Charleston has been home to our family for over 12 years, and bringing our soccer facility to this community feels like a full-circle moment. We can't wait to see local players, families, and fans enjoying the game we love, right here where we live."

But don't mistake Soccer 5 for another ordinary soccer field facility. With four FIFA-grade indoor fields opening immediately and two outdoor fields coming in 2026, this is the best small-sided soccer experience in the U.S. Additionally, Soccer 5 Charleston is home to the company's latest innovation, Soccer 5 X, combining tech-infused training with performance data delivering real-time progress.

To rent a field or join a league, call 843-955-5524 or visit https://soccer5usa.com/charleston/ to learn more — and Get in the Game!

