SOCCER 5 TO BRING NEW SOCCER EXPERIENCE TO SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Blomberg Family Introduces Inclusive, High-Energy Small-Sided Soccer Concept

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 1st, a new soccer experience is coming to the area. Soccer 5® Snohomish County will deliver a modern, small-sided soccer facility designed to make the game more accessible, engaging, and community-driven. Located at 8729 216th St. SE, this new facility provides a space for soccer enthusiasts of all skill levels to enjoy the world's most popular sport.

From left to right: Philip Blomberg, Liam Blomberg, and Hannah Blomberg.

The project is led by Phil and Hannah Blomberg, longtime Seattle-area residents who have called the region home for more than 25 years. For Phil, whose professional background includes roles with Boeing and Amazon, the appeal of Soccer 5 was immediate.

"The soccer facility really stood out to us," he said. "It removes barriers and creates an environment where anyone can step onto the field and play. That's something we felt was missing locally."

Hannah, who brings experience in marketing and event planning, saw the opportunity to create something that extends beyond sport.

"This is a space where people can gather," she said. "Whether it's families, youth players, or local businesses, Soccer 5 has the ability to bring the community together in a meaningful way."

The Blombergs are approaching Soccer 5 Snohomish County as a true family endeavor. With four children, including a 16-year-old son, Liam, who will be involved in day-to-day operations, the facility reflects their shared commitment to building something together.

They also plan to actively engage with other local and family-owned businesses, reinforcing their goal of making Soccer 5 Snohomish County a central part of the community.

The facility will feature Soccer 5's signature small-sided fields and programming, including pickup play, youth training, and events. The format is designed to maximize participation and create a fast-paced, enjoyable experience for players of all levels.

Seattle's weather won't slow the game down. With Soccer 5 Snohomish County's indoor fields, players can compete year-round—rain, shine, or snow. No cancellations. No muddy pitches. Just consistent, high-energy play whenever you're ready to step on the field.

As Soccer 5 continues its expansion nationwide, the Snohomish County location represents a continued investment in community-based, accessible soccer.

To rent a field or learn more, call 425-318-0440 or visit https://soccer5usa.com/snohomish-county/ —and Get in the Game!

About Soccer 5:

Soccer 5 is a leading provider of multi-field "small-sided" soccer centers in the United States. Founded in 2010, Soccer 5 focuses on delivering high-quality soccer experiences through well-designed and maintained soccer fields. Soccer 5 provides recreational and competitive play for all ages and skill levels as well as soccer schools and camps through its "Soccer 5 Academy." Soccer 5 offers opportunities for those interested in building and/or operating their own Soccer 5 to franchise the brand in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit:www.soccer5usa.com.

SOURCE Soccer 5 Snohomish County