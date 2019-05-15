Soccer Champion Julie Ertz Fuels Her World Cup Ambitions with the Help of Almonds

Ertz is an expert at making the most of every day and suggests incorporating the following habits into your routine so you can do the same:

Start Mornings with a Stretch. Mornings are so important in setting the tone for the rest of the day. Anyone can get themselves into their "own it" zone by making time for a good stretch to loosen up and feel energized to conquer the day ahead.

View Food as Fuel. Fueling the body with nutritious foods provides the energy needed for anyone to own their everyday, every day. Portable, healthy snacks like almonds are easy to put in a bag for enjoying on the go and have the protein (6 grams) and fiber needed for the day ahead.

Find Little Ways to Motivate Yourself. Daily inspiration is important to getting into your zone and staying motivated – and you can get it from your family, friends or coworkers. Keep a few inspirational personal items handy like handwritten notes, photos or trinkets that reminds you of the people who are rooting for you to succeed.

"My days are full throttle, so I need to be in top shape—both physically and mentally," said Ertz. "With the help of almonds, I can power through anything from sprints and drills on the field to media conferences and galas off the field. Almonds provide the natural, long-lasting energy that helps me seize every opportunity to truly own my everyday, every day.

Whether it's practicing relentlessly for the World Cup competition or even getting a new business off the ground, our Own It Experts have great tips for harnessing those Own It moments. ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia understands that each day is a chance to own it in a new way. She believes that preparation is key for productivity, snacking on natural and healthy foods like almonds is essential to powering through back-to-back meetings and that your "you-time" is essential to maintaining clarity in an on-the-go lifestyle. Home renovation experts Ashley and Andy Williams juggle their home renovation business with the demands of parenthood. The couple relies on almonds to fuel them through everything from complex home renovation projects to the daily after school routine.

California Almonds' team of experts knows that it's crucial to get into that optimal "own it" state to reach maximum productivity. For more inspiration on how to own your everyday, every day with the help of almonds, visit http://www.almonds.com/consumers/snacking/own-your-everyday.

About Julie Ertz

Julie Ertz is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. In 2014, she was selected third overall in the first round of the NWSL College Draft by the Chicago Red Stars where she has been a mainstay on the team for the past five seasons. Her performance as a midfielder during the 2017 season earned her the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award. On the international stage, Julie has been a member of the US Women's National Soccer Team since 2013, making 73 appearances for the team and scoring 18 goals. Julie represented the U.S. at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 where the team went on to win the tournament, and she was subsequently named to the FIFA Women's World Cup All-Star Team. Julie was also a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, and is currently preparing for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup that will be taking place in France this summer.

About Payal Kadakia

Payal Kadakia is the Founder and Executive Chairperson of ClassPass, a monthly membership program that provides people of all fitness levels access to the best boutique fitness classes and gyms across the U.S. and internationally. Since its launch in 2013, ClassPass has facilitated over 45 million reservations across 8,500 partners worldwide. Payal is also the Founder and Artistic Director of The Sa Dance Company, founded in 2009 with the mission to increase awareness of Indian Dance in the mainstream and serve as a platform for expressing the Indian-American identity through movement. Payal previously worked as a consultant at Bain & Company and holds a degree in Operations Research from MIT. In 2016 Payal was listed in Fortune's 40 under 40 list.

About Ashley and Andy Williams

Ashley and Andy Williams are home renovation experts and former stars of the HGTV series, "Flip or Flop Fort Worth." Ashley served two combat tours in Iraq where she met Andy, a Marine, who was working in High Threat Diplomatic Protection. Andy, a licensed real estate agent, investor and social entrepreneur, leveraged real estate to successfully transition from military to civilian life. The couple married and continued to build their real estate portfolio while continuing to serve in Baghdad. After settling in Fort Worth, Ashley and Andy started their family and embarked on a mission to change the conversation on military transition with their public benefit corporation Recon Realty.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 6,800 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

