Soccer Icon Mia Hamm To Be Honored With 2019 KPMG Inspire Greatness Award

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG will present two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion Mia Hamm with the 2019 KPMG Inspire Greatness Award at the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, where she will serve as a keynote speaker. The award presentation and closing fireside chat, moderated by on-air talent including NBC Sports' Lead Golf Host & Play-by-Play Announcer, Dan Hicks will be broadcast LIVE for the first time on Golf Channel on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 5:00pm EST / 4:00pm CST. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit will be live streamed on in its entirety at KPMG.com/WomensLeadership beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. CST.

Considered one of the top female athlete role models in the world, Hamm's impact has transcended the sport of soccer. Previous honorees of the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award include retired Four-Star U.S. Navy Adm. Michelle Howard; IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty; LPGA legend and entrepreneur Annika Sorenstam; and 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

"Mia Hamm is a trailblazer for women in sports and one of the greatest athletes of our time. Her leadership opened opportunities for women in soccer, and she continues to inspire off the field," said KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie. "Mia is a role model for all, and we are delighted to recognize her with this award."

"It is an honor to receive the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award. I was lucky to have incredible teammates, coaches and supporters throughout my career that I will always be grateful for," said Hamm. "For me, it's important to pay it forward and to continue to empower young athletes around the world."

Aligned with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship's goal of elevating women in business and golf, the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award honoree is an industry visionary who has exemplified a personal commitment to the community to empower future generations of women, and who recognizes golf as a relationship development tool.

Recipients are selected by the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit advisory council with the support of the PGA of America and the LPGA Tour. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, now in its fifth year, continues to build a pipeline of women leaders on the path to the C-suite. Through high-impact leadership development content, access to today's top leaders, and year-round cohort groups, KPMG aims to equip these women to advance in their career journeys.

About Mia Hamm

Hamm is a retired American professional soccer player. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, Hamm is hailed as a soccer icon and one of the greatest athletes of all time. Hamm ranks third in the history of the U.S. national team for international caps (276) and first for career assists (144). In 2001 and 2002, Hamm was named FIFA World Player of the Year. Hamm has won many awards and accolades over the years including U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year five years in a row, three ESPY Awards including Soccer Player of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year. At age 15, Hamm was the youngest soccer player ever to play for the U.S. National team. Hamm played college soccer for the North Carolina Tar Heels and helped the team win four consecutive NCAA Division 1 Women's Soccer Championship titles. In 1999, Hamm founded the Mia Hamm Foundation following the death of her adopted brother Garrett in 1997 from a rare blood disease. The Foundation is dedicated to promoting awareness of and raising funds for families in need of a bone marrow or cord blood transport. It also focuses on creating opportunities to empower women through sport.

Hamm is also currently a co-owner of Los Angeles FC and a global ambassador for FC Barcelona.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, combines a world-class, annual major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program -- all focused on the development, advancement, and empowerment of women on and off the golf course. The events are taking place this week at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. The Championship offers a $3.85 million purse, among the highest in women's golf, and will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

For more information about the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award, KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, visit: KPMG.com/WomensLeadership.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

