Soccer Legends Ronaldinho and Kaka to Electrify Toyota Arena in Groundbreaking MASL Celebrity Match with Kid Super & MoAliFC
May 07, 2024, 07:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This June 16th, the Toyota Arena will transform into a battleground of legends as Culture By Futbol, in partnership with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), hosts the highly anticipated celebrity soccer match, "The Game of Legends MASL Style." Featuring iconic soccer stars Ronaldinho and Kaka, this event is set to redefine the scope of indoor soccer and captivate a global audience.
Event Highlights:
"The Game of Legends MASL Style is not just about soccer; it's a visionary endeavor that propels indoor soccer into a thrilling future," said Yuri Moreira, CEO of Culture By Futbol. "With legends like Ronaldinho and Kaka participating, we're crafting a narrative that's as compelling in action as it is in storytelling."
Jeff Burum, president of the MASL, added, "Partnering with Culture By Futbol for this event highlights the MASL's growth potential. The presence of such high-caliber talent underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment."
Event Details:
Tickets AVAILABLE NOW at TICKETMASTER. For exclusive content, visit www.TheGameoflegends.co, and follow @TheGameofLegends.co on social media. Don't miss the chance to witness this unprecedented event and meet soccer royalty. You can also watch live on beIN Sports.
About Culture By Futbol:
Specializing in marketing and digital storytelling, Culture By Futbol brings experiential projects to life, making a global cultural impact.
About MASL:
The MASL represents the pinnacle of professional indoor soccer, featuring teams across North America and showcasing international talent.
SOURCE Culture By Futbol
