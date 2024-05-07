LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This June 16th, the Toyota Arena will transform into a battleground of legends as Culture By Futbol, in partnership with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), hosts the highly anticipated celebrity soccer match, "The Game of Legends MASL Style." Featuring iconic soccer stars Ronaldinho and Kaka, this event is set to redefine the scope of indoor soccer and captivate a global audience.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Event Highlights:

Star Power : Ronaldinho and Kaka, both celebrated for their illustrious careers and impact on the world stage, will lead Kid Super FC and MoAliFC, respectively.

Ronaldinho and Kaka, both celebrated for their illustrious careers and impact on the world stage, will lead Kid Super FC and MoAliFC, respectively. Cultural Fusion: The match will also feature a mix of personalities from various industries, enhancing the event's appeal and showcasing the versatile influence of soccer.

The match will also feature a mix of personalities from various industries, enhancing the event's appeal and showcasing the versatile influence of soccer. Fashion Meets Soccer: Highlighting the unique blend of fashion and soccer, Ronaldinho's collaboration with fashion designer Kid Super at Paris Fashion Week epitomizes the innovative spirit of this event.

Highlighting the unique blend of fashion and soccer, Ronaldinho's collaboration with fashion designer Kid Super at Paris Fashion Week epitomizes the innovative spirit of this event. Strategic Insights: Kaka and MoAliFC's recent collaboration with UEFA Champions League exemplifies reputation, this alliance will be leveraged to bring together a strong roster of legends.

"The Game of Legends MASL Style is not just about soccer; it's a visionary endeavor that propels indoor soccer into a thrilling future," said Yuri Moreira, CEO of Culture By Futbol. "With legends like Ronaldinho and Kaka participating, we're crafting a narrative that's as compelling in action as it is in storytelling."

Jeff Burum, president of the MASL, added, "Partnering with Culture By Futbol for this event highlights the MASL's growth potential. The presence of such high-caliber talent underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment."

Event Details:

Date and Time: June 16, 2024, at 4 PM PDT

June 16, 2024, at Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Toyota Arena, Broadcast: Live on beIN Sports

Tickets AVAILABLE NOW at TICKETMASTER. For exclusive content, visit www.TheGameoflegends.co, and follow @TheGameofLegends.co on social media. Don't miss the chance to witness this unprecedented event and meet soccer royalty. You can also watch live on beIN Sports.

About Culture By Futbol:

Specializing in marketing and digital storytelling, Culture By Futbol brings experiential projects to life, making a global cultural impact.

About MASL:

The MASL represents the pinnacle of professional indoor soccer, featuring teams across North America and showcasing international talent.

SOURCE Culture By Futbol