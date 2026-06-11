Soccer Madness! Jeep® Brand Offers Americans Named George Washington a Chance at a Jeep Wrangler if America Wins It All (Yes, Really)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As soccer takes a foothold in U.S this summer, the Jeep® brand is going "All in on America"

If the U.S. team wins it all on the soccer field this summer, Americans named George Washington could get a new 2026 Jeep Wrangler

First 100 eligible Americans legally named George Washington to register at wranglerforwashingtons.com would receive a Jeep Wrangler

"All in on America" 60-second spot featuring Iliza Shlesinger to run across television and the Jeep brand's social media channels

Jeep® brand offers 100 Americans named George Washington a chance to receive a Jeep Wrangler Speed Speed

As America's most patriotic brand, the Jeep® brand is putting its own red, white and blue twist on the biggest global soccer tournament of the summer. Jeep has always epitomized the "go anywhere, do anything" spirit, so as soccer fever takes hold, the brand is adding a little founding-father flair-and a lot of fun-to the competition.

In celebration of the soccer showdown, the Jeep brand is making a bold, unmistakably American promise: if the U.S. team finishes on top of the world this summer, the first 100 eligible living Americans legally named George Washington who register will have the chance to drive home in a new Jeep Wrangler.

Yes. That George Washington.

How it works:

Any U.S. resident legally named George Washington can register at wranglerforwashingtons.com

Registration is open now through the final match of the tournament

The first 100 verified registrants will be eligible

If the U.S. wins it all, those selected will each receive a new Jeep Wrangler

Featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who sheds her Chief Family Officer role for Chief Soccer Officer for the occasion, the "All in on America" campaign is launching a 60-second spot across television and the Jeep brand's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

"As the world turns its eyes to soccer this summer and America competes on the global stage, we're celebrating it the Jeep way, patriotically, playfully and with a nod to the name that shaped a nation," said Olivier François, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "As America's most patriotic brand, tying America's victory to the country's founding father and original trailblazer gives 100 of our fans another unexpected reason to cheer."

In the spot, Shlesinger sits behind a desk beneath a portrait of George Washington riding in a Jeep Wrangler as she delivers a rallying cry to America.

"If America wins it all and a bunch of George Washingtons end up driving around in brand-new Jeep Wranglers, that's the kind of chaotic patriotism I want to be part of," said Shlesinger. "The Jeep brand has always represented freedom, adventure and a little bit of rebellion, so giving George Washingtons across America the chance to get a Jeep Wrangler felt perfectly unhinged in the best possible way."

The "All in on America" campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

For more information visit wranglerforwashingtons.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older with a legal first name of "George" and legal last name of "Washington". Void where prohibited by law. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on 6/10/26 and ends at 3:00 p.m. ET on 7/19/26. Available to the first 100 eligible George Washingtons to submit a registration. Subject to T&Cs, including how to register, trigger event details, vehicle description, and restrictions, click here. Sponsor: FCA US LLC., 1000 Chrysler Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326-2766.

This promotion is not sponsored by, associated with, or endorsed by FIFA, the United States Soccer Federation, any international soccer competition, or any related organization.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: jeep.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: @jeep

X: @jeep

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis