HockeyIQ.com Launches alongside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bringing a Deeper Lens to the Game

News provided byDigital Information Resources, LLC
May 18, 2026, 07:47 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) today announced the launch of HockeyIQ.com, a new digital destination built for hockey fans, players, and enthusiasts looking for a deeper understanding of the game, debuting alongside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
HockeyIQ.com takes a closer look at the game — breaking down the decisions, systems, and details that shape how hockey is played at every level.
"Hockey is one of the fastest sports in the world, but what makes it compelling is everything happening beneath the surface," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "HockeyIQ.com is built to bring that into focus — helping people better understand the game, the players, and what's shaping it today."
Why It Matters
- Peak Hockey Moment: The Stanley Cup Playoffs represent the most intense and widely followed stretch of the hockey calendar
- A Global Game: Hockey is played in more than 80 countries, with strong participation across North America and Europe
- Deeply Engaged Audience: Hockey fans are among the most loyal and knowledgeable in sports, driving consistent demand for content
- Strong Development Pipeline: Youth, amateur, and international competition continue to shape the next generation of players
- A Game of Systems and Structure: Hockey's speed and complexity create growing interest in analysis around tactics, matchups and player roles
What to Expect
- Tactical analysis and breakdowns of gameplay and systems
- Player development insights and performance evaluation
- Coverage of NHL, international, and amateur hockey
- Perspective on trends shaping the modern game
Check it out: www.hockeyiq.com
Media Contact:
Michael Gursha
CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC
dir.info
[email protected]
About Digital Information Resources, LLC
Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands serving passionate audiences across niche categories. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, Skimboarding.com, StandUpPaddleboarding.com, BaseballStandard.com, and BasketballObserver.com, with additional launches planned.
SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC
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