HockeyIQ.com Launches alongside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bringing a Deeper Lens to the Game

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) today announced the launch of HockeyIQ.com, a new digital destination built for hockey fans, players, and enthusiasts looking for a deeper understanding of the game, debuting alongside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

HockeyIQ.com takes a closer look at the game — breaking down the decisions, systems, and details that shape how hockey is played at every level.

hockey player skating with stick and puck by Dusan Petkovic

"Hockey is one of the fastest sports in the world, but what makes it compelling is everything happening beneath the surface," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "HockeyIQ.com is built to bring that into focus — helping people better understand the game, the players, and what's shaping it today."

Why It Matters

Peak Hockey Moment: The Stanley Cup Playoffs represent the most intense and widely followed stretch of the hockey calendar

The Stanley Cup Playoffs represent the most intense and widely followed stretch of the hockey calendar A Global Game: Hockey is played in more than 80 countries , with strong participation across North America and Europe

Hockey is played in more than , with strong participation across North America and Europe Deeply Engaged Audience: Hockey fans are among the most loyal and knowledgeable in sports, driving consistent demand for content

Hockey fans are among the most loyal and knowledgeable in sports, driving consistent demand for content Strong Development Pipeline: Youth, amateur, and international competition continue to shape the next generation of players

Youth, amateur, and international competition continue to shape the next generation of players A Game of Systems and Structure: Hockey's speed and complexity create growing interest in analysis around tactics, matchups and player roles

What to Expect

Tactical analysis and breakdowns of gameplay and systems

Player development insights and performance evaluation

Coverage of NHL, international, and amateur hockey

Perspective on trends shaping the modern game

Check it out: www.hockeyiq.com

Media Contact:

Michael Gursha

CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC

dir.info

[email protected]

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands serving passionate audiences across niche categories. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, Skimboarding.com, StandUpPaddleboarding.com, BaseballStandard.com, and BasketballObserver.com, with additional launches planned.

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC