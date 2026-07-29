Socceroof Chooses Bond Sports to Help Fuel Growth

Indoor soccer operator replaces proprietary platform and a patchwork of point solutions with Bond, growing from six to ten facilities and becoming the first soccer operator to launch Bond's new online booking module

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Sports, the industry-leading software platform for soccer facilities, today announced a strategic partnership with Socceroof, one of North America's fastest-growing indoor soccer operators. Socceroof operates premium indoor soccer facilities across New York, Boston, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Montreal, offering adult and youth leagues, pickup games, camps, classes, tournaments, birthday parties, corporate and private events, long-term rentals, online-bookings and on-site bars and lounges. Together, Bond and Socceroof are delivering a unified technology platform built to support Socceroof's full range of programming and revenue lines as the company continues to grow.

A UNIFIED PLATFORM REPLACES PROPRIETARY AND POINT SOLUTIONS

Socceroof chooses Bond Sports as its platform, first to deploy dynamic new online booking engine. Post this

Prior to partnering with Bond, Socceroof relied on a proprietary, in-house platform stitched together with a series of point solutions to manage registration, scheduling, payments and reporting across its growing footprint of facilities. As Socceroof expanded, that patchwork became increasingly difficult to scale. Since consolidating everything onto Bond's platform last year, Socceroof has grown from six facilities to ten, with year over year revenue increasing 73% and its total number of consumers growing 83%.

"We moved to Bond and it had been great for our business", said Jonathan Lupinelli, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Socceroof. "The technology is easy to use for our consumers and staff, the Bond team made the transition smooth and is always there to answer questions, and Bond's pace of innovation allows us to continue to deliver new features and functionality. It is elite for soccer businesses."

FIRST SOCCER OPERATOR TO LAUNCH THE BOND ENHANCED ONLINE BOOKING MODULE

Socceroof is also the first soccer customer to deploy Bond's enhanced online booking module, giving the company a fully self-serve, 24/7 online reservation engine for field rentals, lessons, birthday parties and more. The module gives Socceroof's staff complete control over what to make available online, to whom, and on what terms — including membership gating, VIP early-access windows, approval workflows, add-ons and deposit collection — while letting consumers book instantly from any device, at any hour, according to the rules Socceroof sets.

"Bond's online booking module has enabled us to deliver the always on experience our consumers want," said Clément Bourret, Director, Northeast Region at Socceroof. "Our customers can now book 24/7, exactly according to the rules we set up — whether that's membership access, advance booking windows or approval requirements. It interacts seamlessly with our facility calendar, freed up our staff from phone calls and manual scheduling, and has opened up revenue we weren't capturing before."

"Socceroof is one of the most innovative operators in the soccer facility space, and we're proud that they chose the Bond Sports platform to support their diverse set of revenue lines," said Marc Rothschild, President of Bond Sports. "Bond is built to power every part of a soccer business — and we're excited for Socceroof to continue to innovate on top of our platform to fuel their growth."

ABOUT BOND SPORTS

Bond Sports is the industry-leading software platform for soccer facilities. Designed to manage the full operational complexity of modern sports programming — including classes, leagues, camps, drop-in sessions, memberships, and facility rentals — Bond delivers enterprise-grade rental, registration, operations, and data analytics tools to facility operators nationwide. Bond's platform is built on a real-time data infrastructure, enabling partners to make smarter decisions faster and deliver better experiences for their players and members.

ABOUT SOCCEROOF

Socceroof is one of North America's leading indoor soccer operators, offering adult and youth leagues, pickup games, camps, classes, tournaments, private and corporate events, long-term rentals and on-site bars and lounges across facilities in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Montreal. Socceroof's mission is to give players a home field for however they play — pickup or league, solo or squad, day or night.

SOURCE Bond Sports