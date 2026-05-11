Bond Sports and TOCA Football Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine the Soccer Facility Experience

Premier soccer brand and industry-leading sports technology platform unite to deliver seamless registration, real-time data intelligence and a unified consumer experience

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Sports, the industry-leading software platform for soccer facilities, today announced a strategic partnership with TOCA Football, one of the nation's most recognized and fastest-growing soccer brands. Together, the two companies are delivering an integrated technology experience that enables TOCA's players, members, and families to more easily discover, register for, and engage with TOCA's full range of programming including adult leagues, pick-up soccer, camps, memberships and facility rentals.

PLATFORM UNIFICATON FOR A DIVERSE SET OF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

TOCA Football operates one of the most diverse programming portfolios in the soccer industry, enabling them to appeal to all soccer players young and old. TOCA provides adult leagues, youth academies, pickup soccer, summer and seasonal camps, facility rentals, membership plans and its proprietary TOCA training via TOCA's patented training technology, all running concurrently across its many North American locations. Managing that complexity at scale requires an enterprise-grade platform engineered specifically for both the enterprise and the sport.

"Bond provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise capabilities that are unique in the market," said Matt Cearley, SVP at TOCA Football. "For TOCA, Bond enables us to provide a unified, elevated experience for our diverse set of guests and to better automate and simplify our operations. This applies whether our guests are learning to kick a ball for the first time, elevating their touch through our proprietary technology or finding their next community in our adult programming", Cearley added. "Bond's pace of innovation, and their genuine willingness to grow alongside TOCA as a real partner, is unparalleled in this industry".

A SEAMLESS, INTEGRATED REGISTRATION EXPERIENCE

Central to the partnership is a newly integrated consumer registration experience that leverages the Bond platform to place the TOCA brand front and center. Whether a guest is signing up for an adult recreational league, booking a pickup session, or registering for a summer camp, Bond's unified registration module provides a consistent, intuitive flow reducing friction and increasing conversion for TOCA's programming across the board.

"The Bond Sports Platform combines a rich feature set for soccer with a suite of enterprise capabilities that uniquely can support TOCA's diverse programming, financial reporting and data needs " said Marc Rothschild, President of Bond Sports. "We've worked hard to build the breadth required to help sophisticated organizations like TOCA to run all aspects of its growing business."

REAL-TIME DATA AS A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

A hallmark of the Bond-TOCA partnership is the depth of data integration it enables. With both companies running Snowflake as their enterprise data warehouse, Bond and TOCA are exchanging operational, transactional, and consumer data in real time. The result is a live intelligence layer that allows TOCA's team to act on insights in the moment and not after the quarter is over.

"Bond's reporting and analytics have made a measurable difference in how we operate," said Will Hanna, Director of Operating Systems and Strategy at TOCA Football. "Understanding the status of our consumers in real time has allowed us to both better optimize revenue and better serve our customers and personalize their experience."

ABOUT BOND SPORTS

Bond Sports is the industry-leading software platform for soccer facilities. Designed to manage the full operational complexity of modern sports programming — including classes, leagues, camps, drop-in sessions, memberships, and facility rentals — Bond delivers enterprise-grade registration, operations, and data analytics tools to facility operators nationwide. Bond's platform is built on a real-time data infrastructure, enabling partners to make smarter decisions faster and deliver better experiences for their players and members.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL

TOCA Football, Inc. is the world's leading soccer experiences company, transforming the sport and building communities that inspire everybody to play the beautiful game. TOCA operates two primary businesses: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of tech-enabled soccer training centers in North America, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venues, currently with four locations including TOCA Social's newest location at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas.

SOURCE Bond Sports