Bond Sports and SUB-ZERO Software partner to Streamline Ice Rink Operations and Ice Maintenance Coordination

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Sports, the industry-leading software platform for the management of sports facilities, today announced a partnership with SUB-ZERO Software, a leading provider of ice maintenance and arena management solutions for the ice rink and hockey market.

Through this partnership, Bond Sports and SUB-ZERO have integrated their platforms to streamline communication and coordination between facility management and ice maintenance operators. The collaboration is designed specifically for ice rinks seeking to align scheduling, resurfacing workflows, and locker room management within one connected operational ecosystem.

Ice rinks face unique operational complexity, balancing league play, tournaments, practices, camps, and public sessions — all while coordinating precise ice maintenance schedules, ice resurfacing schedules, and locker room management. "Efficient communication between scheduling and ice maintenance teams is critical to running a successful facility," said Zack Tarantino, SUB-ZERO. "By partnering with Bond Sports, we're helping rinks eliminate manual processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

"Integrating Bond Sports with SUB-ZERO has completely elevated how we manage our facility. What used to be separate systems for bookings and operations now speak to each other in real time. The calendar and reporting features, dressing room assignments, and SMS notifications have improved communication and even created new revenue opportunities. "This integration doesn't just save time — it raises the standard of how we operate," said Dean Whittingham, Co-Owner - Frozen Pond Arena.

"From an operator's perspective, this integration makes my job clearer and more efficient. My flood logs are now directly connected to the actual booking schedule, so there's no guessing or backtracking. Everything is documented, accurate, and easy to reference. The added structure helps me stay consistent, and it shows management exactly what's happening on the ice. It's not about being monitored — it's about having the right tools to do the job properly and confidently," said Levi Rodgers, Lead Operator — Frozen Pond Arena

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to modernizing rink operations through purpose-built technology for the hockey market. "Bond Sports is committed to simplifying everything for our facility partners and making things easy for staff, so that they can continue to provide great services to their community," said Marc Rothschild, Co-founder of Bond Sports. "This partnership between Bond Sports and SUB-ZERO achieves that result, driving a more seamless flow of data and greater operational efficiency for our rink partners."

Key Benefits of the Bond Sports and SUB-ZERO Partnership Include:

Synchronized Scheduling and Ice Maintenance: Real-time calendar updates seamlessly flow through to the ice operations team to ensure they are aligned with game, practice, and event schedules.

Improved Locker Room Coordination: Integrated scheduling helps automate locker room assignments tied directly to ice bookings.

Reduced Operational Friction: Eliminates manual communication between departments, minimizing errors and improving turnaround times.

Greater Facility Efficiency: Connected systems enable rink operators to optimize ice utilization while maintaining consistent, high-quality playing conditions.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit Bond Sports - bondsports.co

About SUB-ZERO

SUB-ZERO (Digital Ice Maintenance) provides specialized ice rink and arena management solutions designed to optimize ice maintenance operations. Serving facilities across North America and internationally, SUB-ZERO delivers tools that help rinks coordinate resurfacing schedules, equipment management, and operational workflows to maintain high-performance ice conditions.

About Bond Sports

Bond Sports is a comprehensive platform for managing sports and recreational facilities, trusted by top operators across North America. With tools for memberships, scheduling, payments, marketing, and digital check-ins, Bond helps facilities streamline operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

SOURCE Bond Sports