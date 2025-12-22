Socha Companies Celebrates Opening of 9th Queen City Townhouse Development

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socha Companies, a family-owned business focused on delivering new construction townhome solutions to the Manchester area, marked its most recent development in the Queen City Wednesday with a grand opening ribbon cutting at Boulder Way. Located at 800 Harvey Road in Manchester, just minutes from Exit 5 off Interstate 93 with convenient access to Route 293 and the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the new development adds 70 rental townhouse units to the region.

Socha Companies Celebrates Opening of 9th Manchester Townhouse Development

The 1,832 square foot townhouses feature three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, fiber internet, covered balconies, private patios, drive-under garages and driveways. The community amenities include resident-only access to clubhouse, featuring a gym, community great room, dog washing station, and outdoor deck with seating, as well as expertly managed landscaping, 24-hour emergency maintenance, snow removal and trash service.

"My family and I are thrilled to bring another townhouse development to Manchester, especially at this critical time when local housing opportunities are so limited," says Sheila Socha Richelieu, Chief Operating Officer, Socha Companies. "Our company is committed to expanding the inventory of desirable, new construction townhomes in New Hampshire's largest city and are grateful for the support of the community toward this effort."

The Boulder Way ribbon cutting was attended by many supporters, including Alderman Bill Barry, Jodie Nazaka and Erik Lesniak from Manchester Economic Development, Heather McGrail from the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, business partners and subcontractors, and Socha Companies team members.

In addition to Boulder Way, Socha Companies manages the Cohas Overlook, Evergreen Way, Hidden Oak, Saddle Rock, Stoneyview Way, The Timbers, Whitetail Crossing, and 145 Cilley Road communities as well as numerous other rental homes in Manchester.

To learn more about Boulder Way and available units, visit boulderwaymanchester.com.

About Socha Companies

Socha Companies is a family-owned business with generations of property construction and management experience. Committed to delivering exclusive townhouse living experiences, Socha Companies provides innovative new construction opportunities featuring private entrances, contemporary kitchens and full basements, with emergency on-call maintenance solutions that make carefree living a reality. Socha Companies is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider that upholds Fair Housing practices and is an active member of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit sochacompanies.com.

