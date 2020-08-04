SoChatti, A Start-Up Chocolate Company, Closes $2.2 Million Series A Funding and Additional $950,000 Bank Financing

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoChatti, an Indianapolis-based chocolate start-up company, announced today that it has closed $2.2M in a series A offering, with an additional $950,000 in traditional bank financing. The company recently moved into a new 12,000 square foot state of the art facility in Indianapolis' Circle City Industrial Complex. This move will allow the company to expand production of its innovative chocolate products tenfold as it grows its DTC distribution and retail presence.

SoChatti has created a whole new chocolate experience, by using a groundbreaking proprietary flavor preservation method that captures and maintains the best flavors of chocolate and packages it to be eaten in melted form.

"The overwhelming consumer response to SoChatti chocolate signaled that we've cracked a code when it comes to flavor preservation," said SoChatti founder and CEO, Matt Rubin. "We've been able to capture and produce chocolate flavor that doesn't degrade over time in a way that was previously impossible and unheard of in the industry. What's most exciting is that what we've been able to prove with chocolate is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to shelf-stable flavor that doesn't require preservatives."

The company is focused on a number of major milestones, including the launch of SoChatti To Go , a snack-sized, .8oz counterpart to the company's original 8oz meltable, 72% dark chocolate product made with only 3 ingredients. Due to its process and packaging, SoChatti's chocolate is completely shelf-stable for up to two years without the use of preservatives, can be stored and transported at temperatures up to 120F, and can be subjected to repeated thermal cycling without degradation.

"As consumers have increasingly turned to online shopping during COVID-19, SoChatti chocolate is uniquely positioned to deliver the outstanding natural flavors of the chocolate and to travel through any type of supply chain," said Bob Kirch, former CEO of Caito Foods, now managing partner, Kirch Equity Investments and an investor in the company.

The new facility features a space dedicated to R&D to focus on the expansion into other future food and beverage categories through flavor preservation and balancing.

"Not only is the chocolate the best I've ever tasted, but there are some very exciting things on the horizon for SoChatti from a growth perspective," said Ryan Rans, managing partner of Great Lakes Capital and an investor in the company. "SoChatti has developed some fantastic new technologies in food that pave the way for continued innovation in the chocolate category and beyond."

About SoChatti

SoChatti is single-origin, artisanal chocolate made and packaged to preserve and deliver the flavors that are lost in traditional chocolate. SoChatti is a new kind of chocolate that is served melted to allow for the unique flavors of each cacao origin to shine through.

