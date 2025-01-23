SOCi Achieves Prestigious ISO 42001 Certification for Ethical AI Practices

SOCi sets a new benchmark for responsible AI practices

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leader in AI-powered marketing solutions for multi-location businesses, today proudly announced it has achieved ISO 42001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for the responsible development, deployment, and maintenance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. SOCi is one of the first companies in the martech space to earn this certification, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in ethical and sustainable AI practices.

"Achieving ISO 42001 certification is more than just a milestone for SOCi — it's a testament to our dedication to leading with trust and accountability in AI development," said Alo Sarv, CTO of SOCi. "Being one of the first in our industry to secure this certification underscores SOCi's role as a responsible innovator, ensuring our customers can confidently rely on our AI systems to support their local marketing efforts."

ISO 42001, often referred to as the "gold standard" for ethical AI, signifies SOCi's steadfast commitment to growing its AI responsibly and delivering solutions that are both innovative and trustworthy. This certification assures SOCi's customers that the company's AI systems have undergone rigorous evaluation and comply with the highest global ethical standards.

Why ISO 42001 Matters

The certification is a trust badge that signifies SOCi's AI systems are designed with fairness, accountability, and sustainability at their core. Customer-Centric Commitment: Customers benefit from SOCi's proactive measures to ensure the ethical deployment of AI technologies across its platform.

Customers benefit from SOCi's proactive measures to ensure the ethical deployment of AI technologies across its platform. Continuous Improvement: ISO 42001 certification is part of SOCi's ongoing journey to refine and enhance its AI systems, ensuring they remain reliable, effective, and responsible.

To learn more about SOCi and its proprietary Genius AI™, visit www.soci.ai .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leader in AI-powered marketing solutions for multi-location businesses. With its proprietary Genius AI™ and suite of Genius Agents™, SOCi provides a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered digital workforce capable of handling the workload of 1,000 local marketers™, empowering brands to achieve unmatched digital visibility, strengthen customer engagement, and scale faster than ever before.

SOCi is recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, and is trusted by nearly 1,000 top brands—including Ford, Ace Hardware, Kumon, Liberty Tax, and more—to automate and optimize local marketing tasks across all locations. Founded in 2012 and backed by leading strategic investors, SOCi is transforming how multi-location brands manage and scale their marketing efforts. Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE SOCi